Remembering Anne Saxelby, American Cheese Revolutionary

By Dan Q. Dao
Saveur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are so lucky to have known Anne Saxelby. The beloved cheesemonger and author, who founded the namesake Saxelby Cheesemongers, sadly passed away on October 9, 2021 at the young age of 40. As the food world continues to mourn this immense loss, we also come together to celebrate Anne’s lasting...

boweryboogie.com

Local Cheesemonger Anne Saxelby Dies at 40

Local cheesemonger, Anne Saxelby, who peddled artisanal cheeses around downtown for more than a decade, died this past Saturday. She was 40. According to the New York Times, Saxelby struggled with a heart condition. Lower East Siders may recognize Saxelby from her tenure inside the original Essex Street Market. The...
Grub Street

Anne Saxelby Made New York a Better Place to Eat

For those of us easily seduced by words like “washed rind,” cheese in the United States conjures up very different ideas than it may have 20 or 30 years ago. You can now dream about the eccentric creations of Lazy Lady, or Jasper Hill Farm’s Bayley Hazen Blue, or delicate little rounds of Nettle Meadow Farm’s Kunik, which the cheese authority Anne Saxelby once called “the sexiest cheese in America.”
FOOD & DRINKS
thelodownny.com

Anne Saxelby Was a Tireless Advocate for the Essex Street Market

In the past week, there have been many tributes to Anne Saxelby, the trailblazing cheesemonger who died far too young October 9 at the age of 40. Saxelby, who opened a tiny stall in the Essex Street Market in 2006, was instrumental in changing perceptions about fine American cheeses. But she also made a huge impact on the Lower East Side by helping to sustain the historic market during some very tough years and by setting a foundation for her fellow vendors to succeed in the new Essex Market, which opened in 2019.
