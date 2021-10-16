Remembering Anne Saxelby, American Cheese Revolutionary

Jelly rolls—those pudgy, cylindrical, confectioners’ sugar-dusted cakes—provide the ideal canvas for a baker’s artistry. Once a mainstay of home kitchens, bakeries, and hotel dining rooms, jelly rolls are direct descendants of the jelly cake, a fancy dessert baked in a very specific cake mold found commonly in France and England in the 17th century. The result was slim cake layers that were then sandwiched with jelly, stacked high, and iced. The molds began showing up in America in the early 19th century, where they found an eager audience in high-end restaurants and commercial bakeries. Labor intensive to prepare, the jelly cake gave way to the streamlined jelly roll. Fashioned out of one long, wide, and thin sponge cake, a jelly roll is filled with jelly (or the likes of mousse, buttercream, whipped cream, mascarpone, or even fresh fruit) and then rolled up and sliced, revealing a dramatic spiral design. Over time, jelly cakes, jelly rolls, and Swiss rolls became synonymous with a circular filled sponge cake.
Comments / 0