Previewing Houston Dynamo vs the Seattle Sounders with Sounder at Heart

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Houston Dynamo FC in its final five games of the 2021 MLS season they’ll hope to upset the top team in the Western Conference, the Seattle Sounders. While Seattle sits atop the Western Conference Table, Houston is in the next to worst position – just two points above Austin FC...

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: community player ratings form

The Seattle Sounders are on a bit of a run. And it continued on Saturday night thanks to a very complete performance against their Cascadia rivals, the Vancouver Whitecaps. Seattle jumped ahead early thanks to a Shane O’Neill header following some clever interplay between João Paulo and Kelyn Rowe. Nicolas Benezet put home the second before Vancouver got one back just before half. In the second frame, Seattle put the match to bed behind a Will Bruin goal (which I did not in fact see) and the first goal as a Sounder for Léo Chú.
Sounders vs. Whitecaps: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders clinched a spot in the MLS Playoffs for the 13th straight season after beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Saturday. The Sounders are now on 57 points through 28 games, the most they’ve ever had at this point in a season. They got goals from Shane O’Neill, Nicolas Benezet, Will Bruin and Léo Chú.
Soccer & Social Media: Sounders midfielder Nicolas Benezet is thriving in Seattle

Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Benezet is loving life in the Pacific Northwest. In the Rave Green’s 4-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps, Benezet scored the game-winning goal and nearly bagged a couple more. Since joining the Sounders two months ago in a trade with the Colorado Rapids, the French attacking midfielder has already contributed three goals and an assist from just 339 minutes of action across all competitions.
Texas State
MATCH RECAP: Rave Green come up short in 2-1 loss at Houston, but Sounders FC remains atop the West

Despite a stunning goal from Jimmy Medranda late in the first half, Seattle Sounders FC (17-6-6, 57 points) could not overcome a strong attacking performance from Houston Dynamo FC (6-12-12, 30 points) on Saturday evening at PNC Stadium. Playmakers Maxi Urruti and Darwin Quintero scored two early goals to give the home side a 2-0 lead prior to Medranda’s strike, while Houston’s attack also hit the woodwork four times during the contest. Despite tonight’s result, Seattle remains atop the MLS Western Conference, five points ahead of second-place Sporting Kansas City.
The Houston Dynamo vs the LA Galaxy: how to watch, lineups, and more

The Houston Dynamo are coming off of a surprise 2-1 thrilling win over the top team in the West, the Seattle Sounders. The Dynamo had struggled to get positive results in the last three games going into that one, and now are up against the 6th placed team in the West, the LA Galaxy. Houston hosts the visiting Galaxy at the newly renamed PNC Stadium and will hope to get a good result as the season winds down with the Dynamo recently eliminated from playoff contention. The Galaxy won their previous fixture over the Portland Timbers, but they’ve been in a winless skid previously since August 14th. This is a winnable game for the Dynamo with the Galaxy playing for flexibility in the postseason and Houston playing for pride. Let’s see what the bigger motivating factor is tonight.
Houston Dynamo fall short in loss to visiting LA Galaxy

The Houston Dynamo came off a weekend win over the top team in the West, the Seattle Sounders and hoped to double their success with the LA Galaxy visiting the newly rebranded PNC Stadium. Unfortunately, the Galaxy were well motivated compared to the Dynamo who were recently eliminated from playoff contention resulting in a 3-0 win for the visiting Galaxy.
Spencer Richey
Jimmy Medranda
Kelyn Rowe
Josh Atencio
Fredy Montero
Seattle Sounders battle back in Colorado, earn a 1-1 draw against Rapids

The Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids drew 1-1 on Wednesday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. Dominique Badji scored in the 66th minute when he headed home a corner kick from Jack Price before Cristian Roldan equalized in the 81st minute to split the points. Seattle...
#Seattle Sounders Fc#The Seattle Sounders#Houston Dynamo Fc#Sb Nation
Seattle Sounders come up short in 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City defeated the Seattle Sounders 2-1 at Lumen Field on Saturday in a clash atop the Western Conference. Rémi Walter opened the scoring early for SKC, firing home a strong left-footed shot in the fourth minute. SKC took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the Sounders came out...
Sounders vs. Sporting KC, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

FULL-TIME: A flat first-half evolved into a wild second half and although the Seattle Sounders equalized and actually looked to have gained control of the game, they conceded late to fall to Sporting KC 2-1 on Saturday. KC struck early with a 4th minute goal and the Sounders didn’t really look dangerous until the second half.
Post Match: Sounders Hand Whitecaps Reality Check in Seattle

While this team has come a long way since the dismissal of Marc Dos Santos earlier this year, some things about life for the Vancouver Whitecaps appear to remain inevitable. Losing to Seattle, especially in Seattle, seems to be one of them. As the Vancouver Whitecaps recover from a 4-1...
Sounders qualify for 13th straight postseason

The Seattle Sounders clinched a spot in the 2021 MLS Playoffs with a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. They have now qualified for the playoffs every year since joining MLS in 2009, a 13-year streak that is not only the longest in league history but one of the longest active streaks in North American sports. The NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins have qualified for the playoffs for 15 straight seasons. The San Antonio Spurs (22 seasons) and New England Patriots (11 seasons) had lengthy streaks snapped last year.
Sounders training notebook: International contingent will meet team in Houston

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Seattle Sounders’ international break wasn’t much of one, the victim of their advancement in the Leagues Cup. Still the players did get the chance to get away for a couple of days at least. So Wednesday was their official return, though the Sounders are still shorthanded as they prepare for a Western Conference matchup with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
Five things we’d like to see when Sounders visit Dynamo

It’s been more than two years since the Seattle Sounders last visited the Houston Dynamo. They’ll return there on Saturday, riding a four-game winning streak that has strengthened their spot atop the Western Conference. Here are five things we’re hoping to see:. Return of the internationals. The Sounders played the...
