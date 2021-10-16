Previewing Houston Dynamo vs the Seattle Sounders with Sounder at Heart

The Houston Dynamo are coming off of a surprise 2-1 thrilling win over the top team in the West, the Seattle Sounders. The Dynamo had struggled to get positive results in the last three games going into that one, and now are up against the 6th placed team in the West, the LA Galaxy. Houston hosts the visiting Galaxy at the newly renamed PNC Stadium and will hope to get a good result as the season winds down with the Dynamo recently eliminated from playoff contention. The Galaxy won their previous fixture over the Portland Timbers, but they’ve been in a winless skid previously since August 14th. This is a winnable game for the Dynamo with the Galaxy playing for flexibility in the postseason and Houston playing for pride. Let’s see what the bigger motivating factor is tonight.

