UEFA

Report: Edouard Mendy 'Even More Settled' at Chelsea After Family's Latest Decision

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Edouard Mendy is feeling 'even more settled' at Chelsea and in England, according to reports, because his family have now joined him in the UK.

The 29-year-old joined from Rennes last summer and made the move to England, however he came alone as his partner and two children remained in France on a temporary basis.

Mendy's performances on the pitch haven't been affected. He has been crucial to Chelsea's improved defensive record, which saw the Blues win the Champions League in his first season at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s40bN_0cTIWF1100
SIPA USA

But it hasn't been easy for the Senegalese to settle into his new life in England, particularly in a time of Covid-19 and many restrictions being put in place.

However, his family have now moved to England, reuniting with Mendy and the Athletic now report it has made the Chelsea goalkeeper 'feel even more settled'.

Mendy has been rewarded for his performances for Thomas Tuchel's side this year. He was nominated for the 2021 Yashin Award, as well as winning the UEFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4POw_0cTIWF1100
SIPA USA

He has already kept four clean sheets this term in nine appearances in all competitions, and should Chelsea go onto challenge for more trophies this season, Mendy will be needed as his top level for Tuchel's side to achieve more silverware.

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

