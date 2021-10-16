CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Remembering Lane Kiffin's victories as Vols' head coach: Tennessee 30, Kentucky 24

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ituzJ_0cTIWE8I00

When Tennessee hosts Ole Miss Saturday at Neyland Stadium, it will mark Lane Kiffin’s return to Rocky Top as a head coach.

Kiffin, who is in his second year with the Rebels, served as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009.

He guided the Vols to a 7-6 record, including a 4-4 mark in the Southeastern Conference.

Kiffin’s last game with the Vols was a 37-14 loss to Virginia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Bowl on Dec. 31, 2009.

On Jan. 12, Kiffin left Tennessee to become USC’s head coach.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Vols Wire will look at each of Kiffin’s victories as Tennessee’s head coach.

This installment will revisit the Vols’ 30-24 overtime victory over Kentucky in Lexington on Nov. 28, 2009.

The victory over the Wildcats was UT’s lone road win of the 2009 campaign.

Montario Hardesty propelled the Vols into the win column with his 20-yard touchdown run that broke a 24-24 tie and helped Tennessee keep its long winning streak against the Wildcats intact.

Kentucky had two Knoxville area high school stars play a key role in the contest.

Running back Randall Cobb (now a wide receiver for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers), who attended Alcoa High School, ran for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Vols.

During his time with the Tornadoes, Cobb was a star quarterback and defensive back. He was recruited by the Vols, West Virginia and the Wildcats. He signed with Kentucky after originally committing to play for the Mountaineers.

Wildcats’ kicker Lones Seiber ended up in Lexington after a stellar two-year career for Knoxville Central High School, where he played for head coach Joel Helton, uncle of VFL Todd Helton.

Seiber sent the 2009 tilt between the Vols and Wildcats to overtime with a 23-yard field goal goal with 33 seconds remaining in regulation.

Tennessee may have prevailed, but the day got off to a rocky start for the Vols when quarterback Jonathan Crompton was intercepted by Sam Maxwell, who returned the pass for a 56-yard touchdown with 10:41 left in the first quarter. Seiber’s PAT gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

Hardesty tied the game later in the frame before Cobb put Kentucky ahead, 14-7, with seven seconds remaining.

Hardesty’s 13-yard run early in the second quarter tied the game, 14-14.

The Wildcats, however, took a 21-14 lead at halftime on Derrick Locke’s 1-yard touchdown run with 39 seconds remaining until the break.

UT gained the upper hand in the third stanza as Crompton threw a 16-yard touchdown pass and kicker Devin Mathis converted a 30-yard field goal to make it 24-21 with 44 seconds to play in the period.

Sieber’s field goal represented the only scoring in the fourth quarter.

Hardesty, who had the game-winning score in overtime, finished the contest with 39 carries for 179 yards and three scores.

Crompton was 13-of-23 for 220 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAPrk_0cTIWE8I00

Comments / 0

Related
tigernet.com

LSU AD is calling Dabo to offer him the HC job......

Obviously Dabo is going to say no, but that's how LSU's AD works: he forces someone to say no and then moves on. https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/lsu-football/lsu-coaching-rumors-dabo-swinney-among-candidates-for-tigers-job-per-report/. This would certainly be a splash hire. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Fires Back At ESPN Host Who Called Him A “Clown”

In just a few days, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels face off against No. 1 Alabama in a matchup that has the college football world salivating. It also gives college football fans an incredible coaching matchup between the GOAT in Nick Saban and his former offensive coordinator: Lane Kiffin. Ahead of the contest, Mike Wilbon of ESPN has an unnecessarily harsh message for Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
FanBuzz

5 LSU Coaching Candidates to Replace Ed Orgeron (Plus 5 Who Shouldn’t Be Considered)

The Ed Orgeron era at LSU is over 643 days after winning a national championship. A new coach will head the Tigers in 2022. That’s college football for you. Orgeron will always be remembered for catching lighting in a bottle in 2019. His smartest move was bringing in wiz kid Joe Brady as his passing game coordinator. Brady’s scheme saw quarterback Joe Burrow produce one of the best seasons in college football history and a Heisman Trophy to go along with it. Throwing to future NFL stud wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase certainly didn’t hurt. Neither did having running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield. It was the perfect system for the perfect players at the perfect time.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Tennessee Crowd’s Reaction To Lane Kiffin Going Viral

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin did not receive a warm welcome when he stepped on the field at Neyland Stadium this Saturday. In fact, he was showered with boos. Kiffin isn’t very popular in Knoxville due to the way he handled his departure over a decade ago. He only spent the 2009 season as the head coach of Tennessee’s football program before making his way over to USC.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montario Hardesty
Person
Todd Helton
Person
Jonathan Crompton
Person
Lane Kiffin
saturdaydownsouth.com

Could Lane Kiffin have won a national title at Tennessee? Yes

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — I thought about emailing Lane Kiffin this column to see if he approved (too soon for inside journalism jokes?), but he probably has more pressing things on his mind. After all, Tennessee seems to be pretty good and Kiffin’s No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

LSU coaching candidates: Lane Kiffin, Jimbo Fisher rise to top of media's list after Ed Orgeron exit

LSU and head football coach Ed Orgeron are done after the 2021 season, creating an opening for one of the top jobs in college football that will attract a bevy of high-profile names, including many who have already surfaced as potential targets. Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss and Penn State's James Franklin, among several others, headline initial lists of possible options for LSU athletic director Scott Woodward and his search party.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rebels#Usc#Vols Wire#Ut#Alcoa High School#Vfl
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans want to hire current SEC head coach during blowout loss to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss poured it on for a 31-7 lead against LSU on Saturday, LSU fans began to salivate over hiring Lane Kiffin to replace Ed Orgeron after the season. Ole Miss got off to a slow start, and didn’t score its first touchdown until 3:12 left in the first half. But once the Rebels got going, they were difficult to stop for LSU. Matt Corral tacked on another touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, and Ole Miss added 2 more scores in the third quarter to bust the game wide open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Notes: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin casts doubt on quarterback Matt Corral's availability for LSU, also addresses coaching rumors

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral put forth a record-setting performance in the Rebels’ 31-26 win at Tennessee on Saturday. But his efforts didn’t come without a cost. Second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, whose team, at 5-1 (2-1 SEC) overall, is set to host LSU Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, cast doubt on Corral’s availability during his weekly press conference with local media on Monday. Corral is dealing with an ankle injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
247Sports

Lane Kiffin's father opens up on leaving Tennessee football job for USC Trojans

The homecoming for Lane Kiffin at Tennessee was victorious over the weekend in dramatic fashion as Ole Miss held off the Vols, 31-26, in a game marred by fans throwing debris onto the field of play after a disputed call in the fourth quarter. The victory was bittersweet in a way for Kiffin's 81-year-old father, Monte, who says he misses the program where his son coached in 2009.
TENNESSEE STATE
rockytopinsider.com

Lane Kiffin Discusses ‘Extremely Challenging’ Tennessee Offense

The Tennessee offense is clicking better than it has all season here at the midway mark. Since their loss to Florida, the Volunteers have scored 107 combined points in their last two contests. That’s almost half of the 215 total points that Tennessee put up in 10 games during the 2020 season. Overall, Tennessee’s offense has been rolling like a freight train lately, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has taken note.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy