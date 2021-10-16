CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Don Callis Mocks Roman Reigns For Drinking Kool-Aid After Negative AEW Comments

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoman Reigns has cemented himself as the face of WWE after he finally turned heel last year. The Tribal Chief has been on a roll for well over a year now and he is also viewed as a locker room leader. It seems Don Callis...

411mania.com

Kenny Omega and Don Callis Take Shots At Glenn Gilbertti Over Ratings Comments

Glenn Gilbertti, aka Disco Inferno back in the WCW days, recently took a shot at Dave Meltzer over the way he reports TV ratings. Meltzer explained to someone online that he was told by TV advertisers that 18-49 is the number that matters, which is why he changed his reporting a few years ago.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey Announces Major Personal News

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey can officially add “mother” to her incredible résumé. On Monday night, she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram. Rousey posted a picture of her daughter’s hand on her social media account. Her post also included her daughter’s name, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Travis Browne, Rousey’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Wanted To Lose RAW Women’s Title To Bianca Belair

One of the most common complaints in WWE right now is Charlotte Flair’s booking in the company. Flair continues to be criticized for getting multiple shots at titles which other WWE Superstars deserved far more than she did. Despite all the backlash, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Sonya Deville Defeats Naomi and Reveals Shocking New Partnership on SmackDown

After a lot of anticipation, Sonya Deville was returning to in-ring action. It was her first match in 14 months, and for that first return match, she would be facing Naomi, who she's been at odds with since Naomi came to SmackDown. Naomi finally had enough of the delays in getting her first match, and things finally came to head. Naomi received another curveball though when Deville came out and said that she would be facing Naomi alongside Shayna Baszler, making this a handicap match. The referee protested a bit but Deville took command and then slapped Naomi and ran out of the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Says Goodbye To Big E And WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after WWE Crown Jewel to say goodbye to the RAW brand. McIntyre also said goodbye, for now, to WWE Champion Big E. Crown Jewel saw Big E retain his title over McIntyre in a hard-fought back & forth bout. “Well #WWERaw it’s been a hell...
WWE
ComicBook

Latest Update on WWE's Plans for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship Reign

Roman Reigns will put his WWE Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Oct. 21. But if recent reports are to be believed this won't be the last time these two collide in the near future, nor is Reigns in any danger of his 400+ day reign as champion ending anytime soon. The first report, via the Wrestling Observer, states that WWE intends on letting the feud continue past their latest encounter in Saudi Arabia. The outlet has previously mentioned that Lesnar/Reigns could once again be the main event of WrestleMania if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is unable to compete.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Suspends Brock Lesnar Indefinitely After Chaotic SmackDown Brawl

Tonight is the start of a brand new era on SmackDown, and it kicked off with the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns. accompanied by Paul Heyman. Reigns didn't take long to address what happened at Crown Jewel. "You holding that title for me, or for Brock? Because when I put my hand out, you did the right thing with the mic, but last night I put my hand out and you just throw the title in the ring," Reigns said. "Should we work on this? This is how it's done. Afterward, he said, "awww, pretty easy right?"
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Thinks Brock Lesnar Being A Private Person Is A Genius Move

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Roman Reigns said that it was a ‘genius move’ of Brock Lesnar to be a private person, as he nor anyone else really knows a lot about him. Here are highlights:. On traveling again for WWE: “I don’t miss travel, man. I don’t miss...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Adam Pearce, Roman Reigns, WWE Live Events, & More

WWE authority figure Adam Pearce recently did a Q&A on his Facebook account. You can check that out at this link. WWE will be holding live events in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Saturday and El Paso, Texas on Sunday. You can get tickets by clicking here. WWE is selling...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Another City Name To Banned Words List

WWE has a list of banned words that they don’t want spoken on their programming. It seems that another city name found its way onto their list. In case you need a refresher, the latest list of banned words includes: “Blood, choke, belt, strap, diva, head shot, trauma, kayfabe, Mofos, house show, DQ, The Anti-Diva, spinal injuries, victim, violence, violent, wrestling, wrestlers, WWF, wifebeater, curb stomp, phrases including the word ‘push’ and ‘being over,’ babyface, heel, job, jobber, card, strangle, kill and murder.” Interestingly enough, Goldberg used “kill” in his promos directed at Bobby Lashley throughout their entire Crown Jewel program.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton’s Post-Retirement Plans Revealed

Randy Orton is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world as he has competed inside the squared circle for almost two decades. He has earned the respect of fans and fellow WWE Superstars and is viewed as a proper locker room leader. His father also has an idea about Randy’s post-retirement plans.
WWE
Yardbarker

Mike Tyson gives Humble Response to Deontay Wilder Claiming he could KO Him in His Prime

The former Heavyweight Champions Mike Tyson has responded to Deontay Wilder claiming that he would knock out Mike Tyson when he was in his prime. Deontay Wilder got knocked out by the Gypsy King in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time in Las Vegas. It was a cracking fight, but Tyson Fury showed his class and really does look like one of the best Heavyweights of all time.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Appears On AEW Dynamite

Meet the new one. AEW has put together quite the roster over its history and part of that is due to bringing in new wrestlers here and there. Sometimes you need to add in some fresh blood, which is what AEW often does well. You can get those wrestlers from a variety of places and now it seems that they are at least interested in bringing in someone who used to wrestle elsewhere.
WWE
The Independent

Ryan Sakoda: Former WWE wrestler dies, aged 48 as Chris Masters and Adam Pearce lead tributes

Former WWE wrestler Ryan Sakoda has died at the age of 48.Born in Tokyo, Japan, Sakoda also appeared in Zero1, Ultimate Pro Wrestling and MTV’s Wrestling Society X.He spent time on the WWE’s roster on a developmental contract in 2003 and 2004, and appeared as a henchman of fellow Japanese wrestler Tajiri.Sakoda filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that WWE had concealed that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries while wrestling for them.The case was brought by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who has been involved in several similar lawsuits, but was dismissed as frivolous by a judge in March 2016.WWE...
WWE
Wrestling World

Top WWE superstar isn't afraid of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been WWE's main character for a year now. Since his return to the shows, the wrestler has literally destroyed anyone who has stood in his path and will soon be engaged in a challenge between giants against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. The two will face off...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Former WWE Divas Champion In Las Vegas Ahead Of Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory event is going down on October 23rd, and the company seemingly has a lot planned. This could likely include a few big debuts, since we already know the IInspiration are going to be on the show. Braun Strowman is also very likely for the event, but another name is in town as well.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE Hall of Famer talks about Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly having the best time of his entire career, having finally gotten the right recognition from the WWE Universe. The 'Tribal Chief' has literally beaten the competition this summer, lining up John Cena at SummerSlam and Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. The former Shield member has also...
WWE

