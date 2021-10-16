New waterslide ride will debut at Aquatica Orlando in 2022

Reef Plunge water slide (Aquatica Orlando)

Orlando, Fla. — A new year means a new attraction at Aquatica Orlando, and the theme park says its definitely something exciting you will want to experience.

Reef Plunge, its new waterslide ride set to debut in 2022, will reportedly send you through twists and turns, as well as rings as you zoom past a variety of marine life including sardines, leopard sharks, and dolphins.

The park also says some other changes coming next year will include more chairs with increased shading, a beach bar, and upgrades to the Banana Beach Cookout.

