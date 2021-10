For 2021, DC FanDome was a nearly four-hour livestream updating fans on the latest DC films, TV series, comics projects, and video games. Even just watching it for the film and TV content was a task worthy of Earth’s Mightiest Mortal, and categorizing the announcements is the sort of thing you might set Brainiac 5 to do. Nevertheless, we tried to live up to Shazam and Brainy, watching all of it and compiling everything related to film and television at DC FanDome 2021 — from the look of Blue Beetle’s costume to Ace the Bat-Hound’s drinking habits. To say there is a lot of DC Entertainment material on the horizon is an understatement. Just take a look at what we learned:

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO