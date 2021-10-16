Why You Need Resilience

As a Sagittarius rising, I often get mistaken as extroverted—people are surprised to learn that I am, in fact, an introvert. One of the most common misconceptions about introverts is that we're shy and don't like people, says Field Trip Health psychotherapist Mike Dow, PsyD. "Introversion may look like shyness to an extrovert—but it's really more about the energy depletion and the way they experience the world," he explains. We just need a lot of alone time to recharge after being social, whereas an extrovert thrives on the energy of other people. Like many an introvert, I've woken up the morning after hanging out with people nursing both an alcohol hangover and an "introvert hangover,” exhausted from the effort of being around others.
