Why You Need Resilience

Jane: An ability to roll with the punches- The thing is that nothing will ever go as planned. Heather and I never planned to start a company in the middle of a global pandemic, but we believed so strongly in this idea that we were going to take what we could get. Setting up a supply chain in a time where there are port delays, out of control shipping prices, and backlogs everywhere means that things will go wrong. You’re allowed to be sad and upset, but then you have to pick yourself up and keep moving forward. People have told us “DHL has never lost a shipment in the 11 years I’ve worked with them,” but we lost a shipment our first time shipping from overseas. We had to keep rolling with it.

