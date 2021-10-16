‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Counts Down to Season 4 With Awesome Behind-Scenes Pic

“Yellowstone” fans are not the only ones counting down the days until the hit Paramount Network series returns.

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has also begun his own countdown to the big day in which the fourth season arrives. Finn Little will join the cast and fans are excited to see what the youngster brings to the Dutton Ranch. At just 15 years of age, Little joins Brecken Merrill as the youngest stars in the modern western drama. Merrill, 13, plays Tate Dutton, who should be entering his teen years as early as this season. It will be interesting to see if Tate and Little’s character, Carter, interact much in season four.

It is easy to see the excitement Finn Little has for the upcoming new season as he’s been quite active on social media. He often posts photos of the beautiful Montana backdrop that provides the “Yellowstone” scenery that we all know and love. It is also safe to say that “Yellowstone” fans have already taken a liking to Finn Little and anxiously wait to learn more about Carter.

In his most recent social media post, the young “Yellowstone” star ensures fans that he is as excited as they are. He shares a photo of his character in the post as he counts down the days until the quickly approaching premiere date. It looks like Carter may be traveling a great distance to arrive at the ranch.

“Ony 23 miles to go ’til we get to the Yellowstone Ranch,” the young Australian actor says. Little also uses a “worth the wait” hashtag to declare his excitement. Fans of the hit show feel the same exact way.

‘Yellowstone’ Newcomer Finn Little a Welcome Additon to Cast

We got our first real look at Finn Little’s Carter in a recently released teaser trailer. While the “Yellowstone” trailer doesn’t give us a ton of information, we do get a look at one of the show’s most anticipated new characters.

“Yellowstone is nearly here,” the social media post exclaims. “Carter is about to show up at the ranch. Come on November!”

It’s been rumored that Carter is coming to the Yellowstone Ranch at the request of Beth Dutton. The only daughter of John Dutton reportedly believes the ranch will assist Carter in maturing.

Carter is also rumored to have a backstory that is similar to that of Rip Wheeler, who was taken in by the Duttons at a young age.

The good news for “Yellowstone” fans is we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what Carter is all about. We are just 22 days away from the premiere of season four on November 7.