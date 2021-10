On Saturday, October 2, 2021, approximately 200 people of all ages and abilities attended “Celebrating Sumter County’s Multigenerational Mosaic of Gifts” at Lenny’s Market in Americus. Jeni Stepanek (Mama Peace) explained the theme, “We are a mosaic of gifts – all we have to do is choose to just show up with purpose for peace. It is ok to get angry, it is ok to be sad, it is ok to be frustrated. It is not ok to be mean, to be unkind, to bully other people, or to turn a blind eye to a neighbor in need”. On behalf of the Mayor and City Council, Mayor Barry Blount proclaimed Mattie Stepanek’s birthday of Friday, July 17, 2021, as PEACE DAY in the city of Americus and called upon the people of Americus to join in the observance celebration held today.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO