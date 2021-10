(Los Angeles, CA) — The Port of Los Angeles will be opening 24-7 in an attempt to reduce shipping backlog. The White House announced Wednesday it “helped” broker an agreement for the L.A. port, as part of an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks that have been in part caused by the stagnant economy and move container ships that are driving prices higher for consumers. The Long Beach port has been operating 24 hours daily for seven days for roughly the past three weeks. Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach account for 40-percent of all shipping containers that enter the U.S.

