There is a succession of photos from Super Bowl LII that symbolize Zach Ertz’s excellence with the Eagles, one arrested instant after another. The shots were all taken within a few seconds, late in the game, after Ertz had caught, in stride, a perfect slant pass from Nick Foles and after he had leaped toward the end zone and as he was extending the football toward the goal line, desperate to put the Eagles ahead again, his arms going from bent at their elbows to straight and taut like pulley ropes. His body, as if an arrow in flight, was parallel to the U.S. Bank Stadium turf as he stretched himself forward, and after the ball crossed the goal line and popped out of Ertz’s hands as he fell, he reached up and grabbed it again.

