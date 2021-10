Recently my mom lost her wallet. Some of our family members were with her at her home when she realized it was missing. They immediately got involved to help do a thorough search of the house, her car, and even the garbage. She called the store where she last remembered having the wallet and making use of its contents to see if anyone may have turned it in. Unfortunately, in spite of all the diligent seeking, the item in question failed to turn up.

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO