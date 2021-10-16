We Are America: 'Living In The Moment' By Rashika Maheshwari
By New Hampshire Public Radio
NHPR
8 days ago
This essay was written as part of Concord High School's participation in the We Are America Project. Sitting under the blinding sun on the boat as its warm golden rays hit my skin, I felt so calm and relaxed. I closed my eyes just to stay in this moment for a...
RISING SUN, Maryland (CNN NEWSOURCE) - The oldest living male giraffe in America, if not the world, is now in the animal equivalent of 'hospice care.'. 'Jimmie the Giraffe has lived at Plumpton Park Zoo in Maryland for 25-years. The zoo reports the 3000-pound animal now lives in a new...
Living one moment at a time, especially in early sobriety, is essential in creating lasting freedom from alcohol or substance use. When first tackling sobriety, we are often struck by cravings, or a desire to drink or use the substances we are addicted to. Rather than reacting on impulse we must take a step back, breath, pause, and think before consuming our poison of choice. This will probably feel quite uncomfortable at first, nearly impossible it may seem, but with patience and practice it will become a more natural thing to do, to pause and resist that strong desire. Each time you overcome that craving you become stronger, and you are learning new ways to deal with uncomfortable feelings.
Community, we are living in troubling times to say the least. As far as our country is concerned, we are living in probably the worst times in our country’s history. Morally and spiritually, we have falling into a spiritual decline of the worst kind. And that’s not good since we live a country founded on godly principles. The return of Jesus Christ is imminent, and I seriously believe that he could return at any time.
By now, it’s generally understood that we are not going to see the end of COVID on any simple timetable and that what we should expect instead is a world where the disease becomes something that we live with — as an endemic illness transformed by the combination of vaccinations, boosters and immunity from prior infection into a tolerable risk.
Vikings inhabited North America exactly 1,000 years ago, a new study finds. Counting tree rings reveals that wooden objects previously found at an archaeological site on Newfoundland’s northern peninsula were made from trees felled in the year 1021. That’s the oldest precise date for Europeans in the Americas and the only one from before Christopher Columbus’ voyages in 1492, geoscientists Margot Kuitems and Michael Dee and colleagues report October 20 in Nature.
Chris Hayes: "It becomes clearer and clearer by the day that we will not just get people vaccinated and all move on and close the book on this chapter. we are living through an epochal change. We are all processing it in a bunch of different ways: personally, psychologically, socially."Oct. 14, 2021.
This essay was written as part of Concord High School's participation in the We Are America Project. There could not be a better day for this. It was nice and sunny with a light breeze that gives off summer vibes. The smell of fresh grass on the football field filled the air. Students were finally being called up to grab their diplomas in their crimson caps and gowns. They were being called alphabetically by last name and they were at K. They were calling name after name and everyone was congratulating them. There was cheering and shouting for all of the proud seniors that were graduating. I also congratulated them, but I didn’t really know a lot of them and I was still just waiting for one person. “Oliver Laidlaw!” I was a little nervous for some reason. There were two gigantic screens showing the seniors getting their diplomas and I thought Oliver might do something embarrassing, like make a weird noise or run around. But no, he walked up, took his diploma with his mask on, shook hands, and walked on. I wasn’t embarrassed at all to see this. I was proud of Oliver, and I was proud he was my brother.
In 1978, archaeologists found bone remains from the Late Pleistocene in the city of Nacaome in Costa Rica. During the 1990s, excavations revealed the remains of a giant horse, a glyptodon (a large armadillo), a mastodon (an ancestor of the elephants), and a jawbone of what was initially thought to be a coyote skull. However, a team of Latin American scientists recently re-analyzed the jawbone and argued that the fossilized teeth appear to be more similar to a dog’s rather than a coyote’s.
In medicine, we routinely ask people about their family health history. Knowing that your mother had diabetes, or that your grandfather battled alcoholism, helps us be alert for health conditions to which you may be predisposed. Sometimes, though, what is revealed by those histories isn’t a medical problem, but a family tragedy.
(StatePoint) Clumsiness is a trait many can relate to. Unfortunately, even the slightest misstep can be disastrous for your phone, whether it’s cracking your screen or destroying delicate components in water. The Clumsiest Cities in America Index, a new report from tech care company Asurion, reveals that coast-to-coast, people have...
NORTH PORT, Fla. – The Gabby Petito autopsy finding that she died of homicide by strangulation indicates a likelihood of domestic violence and deadly intent at the Wyoming campsite where an FBI-led investigation uncovered her remains last month, experts tell Fox News. Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who shared the campsite...
Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
As the hunt for Brian Laundrie continues, questions multiply concerning the fugitive’s parents. What did they know regarding the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito and when did they know it? The big question right now: Did Brian Laundrie’s mom know that Gabby would never come home?. Plus, a Montana tourist...
A Florida rancher who has been helping authorities search the alligator-infested swampland where Brian Laundrie told his parents he was going hiking last week says there’s little chance he has survived there for two weeks.Alan McEwen has spent 30 years exploring the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, and says it contains so many treacherous threats to human life that make it all but impossible to survive in.“There’s no surviving out here, I don’t know how to say it,” Mr McEwen told Fox News.Since Mr Laundrie, 23, told his parents he was going hiking in the reserve on...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The woman who was severely burned earlier this month at Yellowstone National Park is beginning to awaken from her medically-induced coma, her family announced this week. Laiha Slayton, 20, was burned when she jumped into a hot spring to rescue her...
Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
