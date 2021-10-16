CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Bertha Elizabeth Snedegar

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 8 days ago

SNEDEGAR

Bertha Elizabeth Snedegar, 83, of Lewisburg, WV passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Peyton Hospice House.

Born October 13, 1937, in Frankford, WV, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lacy and Bertha Elizabeth Adwell Yates. Bertha was a member of the Edgewood Presbyterian Church. She worked for Stone & Thomas, Peebles, Wal-Mart, and Three Little Pigs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Campbell, Hilda Seldomridge, Margaret Hambrick; and a brother, Nelson Yates.

Survivors include three sons, Ricky Dale Snedegar of Lewisburg, WV, Eddie Lynn Snedegar (Holly) of Concord, NC, and Michael Snedegar of White Sulphur Springs, WV; daughter, Debbie Kay Loomis of Lewisburg, WV; brothers, Junior Yates (Carol) of Frankford, WV, and Billy Yates (Madeline) of Frankford, WV; sister, Katherine Cooke of Anthony, WV; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel – 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg, WV. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Lewis Chapel Cemetery, Vago Road.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to the Staff at Peyton Hospice House for the wonderful care she and they received.

We will be following COVID-19 recommendations and require all guests wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

