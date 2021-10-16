CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairlea, WV

Richard Carlyle Long

 8 days ago

Richard Carlyle Long, 65, of Fairlea, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at Peyton Hospice House surrounded by his family. He was known as “Buster” to his family.

Born December 3, 1955 at Clifton Forge, VA, he was the son of the late Albert and Barbara Griffith Long.

Buster was sporting goods manager and was an all around hard worker for Wal-Mart for over 25 years. He loved his family, going for rides, rock hounding, and wise cracking!!!

He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Frazier Long; his two sons, Josh Long and wife, Amanda and Conor Long; and two grandsons, Bradley Linton and Logan Long. He was an awesome husband, father, son and friend. Those who knew him are surely blessed!!

His family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

