An Alabama man fell to his death from the top of the parking garage at the Hard Rock Biloxi on the Mississippi coast, according to the Biloxi Sun-Herald. Biloxi Police got the call Friday at 11 p.m. saying someone fell from the top of the parking garage and they recovered the body of a man from the waters of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor. He had severe head trauma and obvious broken bones, according to the police report. The man was identified as Joseph Baynes, 45, of Daphne. He died of blunt force trauma, said Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO