CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Is whole milk worse for kids than low-fat milk? Study puts end to dairy debate

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oX4Cu_0cTIPog700

JOONDALUP, Australia — Whole or low-fat milk? That’s the nagging question countless grocery shoppers ask themselves each day. Interestingly, however, new research from Edith Cowan University concludes that for kids, there is little to no difference between the two options. Researchers report whole fat milk is just as good for children as low fat milk.

To reach these conclusions the research team tracked 49 children between the ages of four and six for a total of three months. The kids were randomly assigned to one of two experimental groups: one was given low-fat dairy to consume each day while the other cohort was given whole dairy products. Shopping was eliminated from the equation as well, as scientists had the dairy products delivered to participants’ homes each night to ensure the process wasn’t muddied by price considerations.

Importantly, all the delivered food goods were prepared in “plain packaging.” In other words, participants had no idea if they were consuming low-fat milk or whole milk products.

To measure the impact of the dairy goods, the research team assessed each child’s obesity, body composition, blood pressure, and blood biomarkers. Interestingly, kids across both groups generally took in roughly the same amount of daily calories. While kids assigned to the low fat dairy group of course gained fewer calories from dairy goods, they usually compensated by eating more of other food categories.

Overall, both groups showed no significant differences in reference to both cardiovascular health and obesity.

“It had previously been thought young children would benefit from low fat dairy products due to their lower levels of saturated fats and lower density of energy, in turn helping avoid obesity and risk of associated cardiometabolic diseases,” says study study leader and ECU Associate Professor Therese O’Sullivan in a media release . “Our results suggest healthy children can safely consume whole fat dairy products without increased obesity or adverse cardiometabolic effects.”

“With consideration of our results and previous research, future revisions of dietary guidelines should consider recommending children aged two and over can consume either whole fat or reduced fat dairy,” she adds.

According to dietitian and PhD candidate Analise Nicholl, if nothing else, the new report settling the debate on whole milk vs. low-fat milk should make parents’ shopping decisions a bit easier. “This evidence-based approach would help simplify parents’ dairy choices and allow children to consume dairy according to their individual preference,” she comments.

The study is published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

Related
geneticliteracyproject.org

Eating more cheese, milk, butter and other products laden with dairy linked to lowered risk of heart disease, study finds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of 4,150 60-year-olds in Sweden — a country with one of...
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Not Eating Bread, New Study Suggests

It may seem a little tricky at times to find healthy bread options that please your palate. However, if you're not eating enough bread, then you also might not be getting the proper amount of refined grains and, in turn, enough nutrients, according to a study published by Frontiers in Nutrition.
WEIGHT LOSS
verywellfit.com

Even High-Fat Dairy May Be Heart Healthy, Study Suggests

Longstanding advice for cardiovascular health is to choose low-fat dairy, but new research suggests higher-fat options may reduce heart risks. Researchers noted the results are important because dairy consumption is increasing worldwide. Previous research suggests saturated fat may not be as bad as once thought, as long as you pick...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Products#Low Fat Milk#Whole Milk#Joondalup#Edith Cowan University#Ecu
FIRST For Women

This Food Has Even More Calcium Than a Glass of Milk to Help Keep Your Bones Strong as You Age

Our parents were definitely onto something when they encouraged us to drink plenty of milk for stronger bones as kids. However, now that we’re older we need to find other ways to sneak more calcium and vitamin D into our diet to avoid losing bone mass or density, which can lead to fractures (yikes!). Well, you’d be surprised to know there’s a food that’s higher in calcium than milk and might be in your pantry right now: sardines!
NUTRITION
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sipping This Tasty Fruit Juice Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Snacking on a handful of raspberries or sprinkling them over some yogurt is a sweet yet slightly tart snack that never gets old. However, if you’re looking to enjoy the delicious flavor of raspberries when they’re not in-season (how are they so expensive?), raspberry juice is a must. Not only is it delicious, new research highlights that it can also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels!
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

The #1 Worst Nut to Snack On, Says Dietitian

Perhaps the most versatile of foods, we use nuts in a range of dishes and even as a crunchy garnish to both desserts and healthy sides—from bowls of vanilla ice cream to fruity salads! Nuts can also be enjoyed as a sweet or savory snack all on their own. For example, you might nibble on a handful of salted peanuts at a baseball game during the summer months, but crave a honey-roasted variety in the wintertime.
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
WEIGHT LOSS
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Eating Habit That Ages You Faster, Says Expert

We all age—there's no stopping it. Despite our best efforts to make ourselves look young and stay youthful, our bodies will start to wrinkle and grow grey hairs and our brains will (hopefully) be all the wiser over the years. Nevertheless, there are ways some of our actions on this earth can result in adding even more years to our lives, including what we eat. This is why it's important to eliminate any terrible eating habits that can age you faster, like regularly eating ultra-processed foods.
NUTRITION
EatThis

This Coffee Drinking Habit May Help Your Heart, New Study Says

Multiple studies show that coffee offers benefits to the heart, though research also shows that coffee prepared in certain ways can offer the greatest effects. A new study has identified one particular type of coffee for its potential to ward off cardiovascular disease. Here's what an international team of researchers discovered.
FOOD & DRINKS
Inverse

Can fasting be good for you? Two studies reveal how it changes the body

Researchers studying calorie restriction and intermittent fasting agree that how we eat — or don’t eat — can affect our longevity. Among those same researchers, however, is debate over which practice is actually responsible for the well-documented health benefits. Studies, mostly in animals, have linked molecular, metabolic, and antiaging benefits...
FITNESS
Sentinel

Benefits of Vitamin D Consumption for Seniors

The vitamin D is one of the nutrients essential for people’s health. Thus, among the main functions of this nutrient, its ability to improve the absorption of calcium , a mineral key to health of the bones . In this sense, vitamin D deficiency is one of the risk factors...
NUTRITION
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Dairy Fat Intake Not Linked to Cardiovascular Disease or Death in Study

People with a higher intake of dairy fat — as measured objectively by a specialized blood test — weren’t at higher risk for cardiovascular disease or death, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS Medicine. For decades, general dietary advice — including advice for people with diabetes...
HEALTH
WWLP

WWLP

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy