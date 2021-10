This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows an odd couple: One large spiral galaxy and its diminutive companion. This pair of interacting galaxies is known collectively as Arp 86. The larger spiral galaxy is NCG 7753, and the smaller galaxy seen in the bottom left is NGC 7752. They are close enough together that the smaller NGC 7752 seems to be almost touching one of the spiral arms of NCG 7753 — which is why they are given one shared name, in which “Arp” stands for the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies, a list of unusual galaxies compiled by astronomer Halton Arp in 1966.

ASTRONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO