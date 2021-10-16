FDNY firefighter saves 2-year-old boy from wondering onto Sunrise Highway

An off-duty firefighter saved a 2-year-old who was walking near a highway overnight in Bellmore.

Authorities say the boy left his home at around 11 p.m. without his parents knowing.

He was about to walk on Sunrise Highway near Bellmore Avenue when the FDNY firefighter drove by, spotted him, and pulled over.

Police responded and were able to locate the child's parents.

It was not immediately clear if there will be charges.