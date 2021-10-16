CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDNY firefighter saves 2-year-old boy from wondering onto Sunrise Highway

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

An off-duty firefighter saved a 2-year-old who was walking near a highway overnight in Bellmore.

Authorities say the boy left his home at around 11 p.m. without his parents knowing.

He was about to walk on Sunrise Highway near Bellmore Avenue when the FDNY firefighter drove by, spotted him, and pulled over.

Police responded and were able to locate the child's parents.

It was not immediately clear if there will be charges.

Comments / 9

Elaine Marie
8d ago

wtf? how does a 2 year old just wander out without the parents knowing? I never let my kids out of my sight. I had an alarm on every door just in case they tried to open one of them. I would investigate the parents and give them some lessons on watching their child!!

C. Vanessa
7d ago

It was 11 pm the parents were probably asleep! And my Mother used to tell the story of how my oldest sister was always trying to get out of the house when they lived in Queens, or wherever it was, but my Mother and Father had to put a high up lock on the door, and too funny, my Mother came into the room to see my sister, who was around three or so up on a chair trying to unlock the lock! Smart children are a force to be reckoned with! And yeah some children wander and they do it the first time and do get away if people are in another room, are sleeping, think the child is in bed, think someone else in the family is with them! You online people judge everyone and everything, it us unrealM

swan song 69
8d ago

Wow. How do people let a 2 year old out of your site?? What is wrong with these parents??

