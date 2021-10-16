CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County woman arrested for strangling child with a plastic bag

By George Stockburger
 8 days ago

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – Siearra Weaver, 33, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after allegedly strangling a child with a plastic bag.

State Police responded to the reported strangulation in Wyalusing Township on Oct. 14 and arrested Weaver on two felony counts of strangulation and one misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

One of the strangulation charges alleges Weaver applied pressure to the child’s throat or neck and the second charge alleges she blocked the nose and mouth of the child. The misdemeanor charge indicates that Weaver was either a parent, guardian, or supervisor of the child

State Police did not release any information on the condition of the child.

Weaver was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26.

