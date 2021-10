On Sept. 30, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski presented a proclamation to Little Flower Children and Family Services of Wading River and certificates of appreciation to each of the facility’s almost 300 staff members to thank them for working on the frontlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the children and families in the community were able to access much needed services.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO