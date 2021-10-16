CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks give GM Jon Horst long-term contract extension

By BasketballNews.com Staff, 15h
Cover picture for the articleThe Bucks have given Bucks GM Jon Horst a long-term contract extension after...

Bucks Extend GM Horst

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks have rewarded GM Jon Horst with a contract extension after he helped craft last year’s NBA championship team. Horst and the Bucks announced the deal on Friday. The length of the deal was not disclosed, but Horst had one year left on his previous deal.
Milwaukee Bucks: Ranking Jon Horst’s 5 best moves as general manager

Following their championship-winning season, the Milwaukee Bucks were inevitably going to reward general manager Jon Horst for his efforts. Well, they did just that on Friday. First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks have signed Horst to a long-term extension. This move comes as no surprise, as one of the first things people may notice about this Bucks roster is how it was built. Horst and many other executives constructed this team through the NBA Draft, trades, and some key free agent signings over the last few years. Sure, some will point to the rare blips on his star-studded résumé, such as the Bogdan Bogdanovic debacle and the D.J. Augustin singing, but Horst’s overall impact on this franchise should be praised.
