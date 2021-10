Illinois Continues to be National Leader in Delivering Aid to Households in Need. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that more than $443 million in emergency rental assistance has been paid on behalf of 49,100 households through the Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP). With 90 percent of the more than $500 million in available ILRPP funds paid to households in need, Illinois continues to be one of the highest providers of rental assistance in the country in terms of households assisted and dollars disbursed, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

