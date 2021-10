Manu Ginobili was one of the most mesmerizing players to watch in the early 2000s. The Argentine phenom helped the San Antonio Spurs by providing an immediate spark off the bench. Ginobili was a very modern player for his era, which has led fans to dream of what kind of terror Ginobili could do if […] The post Spurs legend Manu Ginobili vocal on dream of playing in today’s NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO