Saturday weather

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 9 days ago

It’s all about the temps this weekend....

fox8.com

wevv.com

Threat of Thunderstorms Sunday Night into Monday

On Sunday, most of the day will be precip free. It will be in the late evening hours when the clouds move back along with the threat of some showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 with strong south winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cold Spring

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cold Spring: Sunday, October 24: Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, October
COLD SPRING, MN
ABC6.com

Busy weather week ahead: several rain chances & a windy coastal storm

Clouds are beginning to increase Sunday evening as a low pressure system & its warm front approach our area. Clouds continue to increase, and rain arrives late Sunday night as the frontal system gets closer. Rain continues Monday morning, tapering off a bit in the afternoon but it remains cloudy....
Hebron (OH) Weather Channel

Hebron Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hebron: Sunday, October 24: Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Monday, October 25: Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during
HEBRON, OH
Welsh (LA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Welsh

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Welsh: Sunday, October 24: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Mostly sunny
WELSH, LA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween Weekend

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight. The metro’s high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning’s commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime. The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation. Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
Pauls Valley (OK) Weather Channel

Pauls Valley Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pauls Valley: Sunday, October 24: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 25: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday,
PAULS VALLEY, OK
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: Rainy week ahead, high temperatures to stick in the 60s and 70s, forecasters say

The Baltimore area should brace for a few rounds of rain this week, forecasters said, with storms beginning Monday night. Much of the day Monday is poised to be “rather pleasant,” according to a forecast from the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the 70s despite cloudy conditions. But by the evening, an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms, which could stick ...
MARYLAND STATE
KHON2

Showers over windward, mauka areas through mid-morning

Showers will remain focused over windward and mauka areas through mid-morning followed by improving conditions late this morning and early this afternoon. Locally breezy trades will weaken to moderate and may become light during mid-to-late week. Drier than normal conditions are forecast through the week
