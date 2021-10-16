CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold front moving through

By Jason Smith
WALA-TV FOX10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited front is moving through. Ahead of the front there are a few showers, but those should wrap up in mid-morning. Behind the front the wind shifts out of the north and picks up. At times today it will be...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

WALA-TV FOX10

Near record temperatures expected for Monday

Hi, this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Monday will start on the mild side with temps in the mid-60s. Morning clouds and isolated sprinkles will give way to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions in the afternoon. It will also turn quite warm. In fact, we will be near record territory. The record high in Mobile for Monday is 88.
ENVIRONMENT
desotocountynewsroom.com

Your 3 Day Forecast

Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy by late afternoon with winds from the South at 10-15 mph. A cold front will move through the area just after midnight bringing a 60% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong, but the line of storms should...
ENVIRONMENT
foxbaltimore.com

Warming Up Before Storms Blow Through Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Warming up before storms blow through Maryland. October is off to a dry start so far with only .24" of rainfall. Sunday ends up with a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the comfortable mid to upper 60s. Monday starts off warm with highs reaching...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxsanantonio.com

Cold front to move into the area later this week

Expect some patchy fog and overcast skies to start out Monday. Clouds will decrease late morning and we’ll heat things up during the afternoon. I’m forecasting 92 on Monday and the record high is 91 set back in 2010. A cold front will move through Wednesday morning, and out ahead...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Possible Flood Watch

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain is beginning to overspread the far south suburban areas. It’ll continue to move to the north. Rain ramps up as we move though the afternoon and into the night, with building winds. Overview We have flooding and flash flooding possible, especially to the south. A flash flood watch has been issued and a flood watch also issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday. It’ll be a cold, windy day with heavy rain possible. Up to 3+ inches to the far south and an inch or 2 north. Flooding is a concern. There is also a Lakeshore flood advisory. Waves of 10-14 feet possible. Temps in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday with rain ending by Monday afternoon. More rain is possible Monday night. October 24 Norm- 59 Sat- 56 Today- 55 Sunrise- 7:15am Forecast Today- rain, heavy at times, high of 55. Tonight- heavy rain and thunderstorms, 50. Monday- rain ends midday, 55.
CHICAGO, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: Rainy week ahead, high temperatures to stick in the 60s and 70s, forecasters say

The Baltimore area should brace for a few rounds of rain this week, forecasters said, with storms beginning Monday night. Much of the day Monday is poised to be “rather pleasant,” according to a forecast from the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the 70s despite cloudy conditions. But by the evening, an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms, which could stick ...
MARYLAND STATE

