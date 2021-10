These were the words of the members of the Rocky Point High School girls’ soccer team, after they completed their schedule with an undefeated season. This past Monday, they gained a hard fought 1-0 victory against the talented Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River. Within every game, the “Lady Eagles” were a confident, but not a brash group of players, that never looked past any opponent. Currently, they are amongst the highest ranked teams within the state, and they look forward to the play-offs to continue their winning ways. Coach Peter Costa explained the dominant play of his girls as a “team that never quits in any game.”

ROCKY POINT, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO