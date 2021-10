Nearly 14 years after he was shot and killed at just 24, former Pro Bowl safety Sean Taylor will be recognized in a historic ceremony ahead of Washington Football Team's Week 6 game against the Chiefs on Sunday. Since its inception in 1932, the franchise has retired just two jersey numbers -- that of Hall of Famers Sammy Baugh and Bobby Mitchell. This weekend, Taylor's famous No. 21 jersey will officially become the third to hang from the rafters, with the late defensive back's family on hand for the tribute.

