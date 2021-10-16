CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

WATCH: Vancouver Canucks squander late lead before prevailing in shootout

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmjEv_0cTINfWK00

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller each scored in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the host Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Friday.

Miller had a goal and two assists in regulation while Pettersson and Alex Chiasson each added a goal and an assist for the Canucks, who scored four goals in the second period.

Vasily Podkolzin also contributed a goal for Vancouver, while Thatcher Demko made 31 saves.

Joel Farabee led the Flyers with one goal and one assist.

Cam Atkinson scored in his Philadelphia debut, while Travis Konecny and Claude Giroux also scored for the Flyers. Goaltender Carter Hart stopped 35 shots, while Keith Yandle, Ryan Ellis and Sean Couturier had two assists each.

Couturier and Giroux failed to score in the shootout.

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 at 6:15 of the first period when Farabee was credited with the opening goal. The shot appeared to deflect off Vancouver’s Tucker Poolman and into the net.

Demko kept the Canucks within one goal with three straight saves in the final 20 seconds of the first against James van Riemsdyk.

The Canucks tied the game at 1 just 2:36 into the second when Podkolzin ripped a wrist shot past Hart for his first career goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ivbN_0cTINfWK00
Also Read:
NHL games today: 2021-22 NHL regular season schedule

Vancouver then earned a power play and capitalized soon thereafter when Pettersson scored at 4:07 for a 2-1 advantage. Pettersson’s shot clanged directly off Hart’s skate and into the net.

The Canucks earned a two-man advantage and took a 3-1 lead at 9:36 when Chiasson stayed aggressive on a bouncing puck and scored.

The Flyers cut the deficit to 3-2 at 12:17 when Atkinson scored as he was being checked to the ice. But Vancouver extended its advantage to 4-2 at 17:07 when Miller redirected a loose puck in front.

Philadelphia came up with a strong scoring chance at 13:45 of the third, but Demko denied Couturier.

Hart was pulled for an extra skater with 3:15 remaining and the Flyers closed within 4-3 at 17:43 when Konecny connected on the power play. Giroux then tied the game at 4 with an extra-attacker goal at 18:48.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Broad Street Hockey

What we learned from the Flyers 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks

The Flyers are back, gang! No, really, they are back. They opened up their season last night against the Canucks with a truly classic Flyers performance—they got off to a really strong start and carried an early lead into the second, only to give up three goals in the first half of the second period. In a 4-2 hole as the final five minutes of the third period hit, they turned on the jets, and managed a comeback (care of Travis Konecny on the power play, and Claude Giroux on the 6-on-5). It was an exciting push, rewarded with a loss in the shootout, because of course.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Rally, Drop Opener to Canucks in Shootout

For their opening act, it really couldn't get much better for the Flyers. They were fast. They were winning battles. They were creating turnovers. They were really doing it all. Then in the second period, all of the demons of last season came back into the picture. The Canucks struck...
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers Can’t Finish Comeback in Shootout Loss to Canucks

Bring. It. To. Broad. Flyers’ Hockey is officially back!. For game one of the season, the Flyers faced off against the Vancouver Canucks. As Zayde Wisdom and I bonded over Chipotle in the elevator to the press box, the Flyers did not start off their season as they probably would have liked to.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Sportsnet.ca

Despite roller-coaster affair, Canucks find way to secure victory in shootout

The Vancouver Canucks are crushing two-goal deficits and blowing two-goal leads. They’re up, they’re down, winning shootouts, losing shootouts. They’ve got the other team’s fans either booing or roaring with joy. Man, what a season. And that’s just the Canucks’ first two games. With 80 to go in Vancouver’s National...
NHL
NHL

Miller scores three points, Canucks spoil Flyers opener with shootout win

PHILADELPHIA -- J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, helping the Vancouver Canucks spoil the Philadelphia Flyers season opener with a 5-4 shootout win at Wells Fargo Center on Friday. Elias Pettersson and Alex Chiasson each had a goal and an assist, and Thatcher Demko made 31 saves for...
NHL
FanSided

Flyers late comeback falls short in shootout loss against Vancouver

After what felt like the longest off-season, the Flyers finally look the ice for opening night. They welcomed in the Vancouver Canucks, a team they haven’t played since 2019. It was all Philadelphia to start as the Flyers were buzzing up and down the lineup. They had good puck possession...
NHL
WTOP

Canucks score twice in shootout, beat Flyers 5-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With a raucous Philly crowd against them, and a third-period collapse still raw, the Vancouver Canucks pulled themselves together and believed the best was still ahead. “It’s a rocking building, we’re on the road, anything could happen,” forward J.T. Miller said. How does a shootout win two...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Farabee
Person
Vasily Podkolzin
Person
Cam Atkinson
Person
Sean Couturier
Person
Ryan Ellis
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Alex Chiasson
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Keith Yandle
Person
James Van Riemsdyk
Person
Travis Konecny
Yardbarker

Flyers Fans Entertained But Settle For Shootout Loss Vs. The Canucks

One week after the Philadelphia Flyers closed out their preseason, the club opened its 2021-22 NHL campaign with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center. After the Flyers spent the summer re-tooling their roster, the game was a bit of a mixed...
NHL
chatsports.com

2021 FlamesNation Pacific Preview: Vancouver Canucks

Welcome back to our Pacific Preview series. Today, we’re looking west to get the lowdown on Canada’s third-oldest NHL team. Despite having now been around for more than 50 years, the Vancouver Canucks are still looking for their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Will 2021–22 be their year?. 2020–21...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#The Vancouver Canucks
canucksarmy.com

Report: Vancouver Canucks waive forward Zack MacEwen

The Vancouver Canucks have designated Zack MacEwen for assignment. The forward has been placed on waivers, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic. MacEwen can be reassigned to the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday if he clears, which would free up a roster spot for the Canucks to either activate Brock Boeser or add Alex Chiasson to their active roster.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

6 Takeaways From Oilers Opening Night Shootout Win Over Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers had the opening night game in hand for two periods and let the Vancouver Canucks creep back into the contest in the third period. A late goal by Quinn Hughes that goaltender Mike Smith probably should have had tied the game at two and sent the 2021-22 opener into overtime. Five minutes solved nothing and Smith was excellent in the shootout, bringing home a win for the team.
NHL
NHL

Oilers rebound, defeat Canucks in shootout in season opener

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had two assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-2 shootout win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Wednesday in the season opener for each team. Zach Hyman scored in his debut for the Oilers, and Mike Smith made 36 saves, including three in...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Ekman-Larsson Ready for Redemption in Vancouver

Over the last few seasons, Oliver Ekman-Larsson has seen his play steadily decline as a member of the Arizona Coyotes, both offensively and defensively. After a blockbuster trade in the offseason that sent the defenseman from Coyotes to the Vancouver Canucks, Ekman-Larsson is ready for a redemption season in 2021-22.
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Reese’s Review: Flyers Fall Short In a Shootout to the Canucks

Following the Philadelphia Flyers shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks, I noticed a few subtle observations:. At the Wells Fargo Center, on opening night, there was a special feeling in the air. Fans can attend games to capacity, and the Philadelphia Flyers hoped for a fresh start. You could feel the electricity inside, waiting for the 2021-2022 season to start.
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Vancouver following shootout win

Vancouver Canucks (1-0-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (0-0-1, sixth in the Atlantic) LINE: Red Wings +104, Canucks -124; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits the Detroit Red Wings after the Canucks defeated Philadelphia 5-4 in a shootout. Detroit went 19-27-10 overall with a 12-11-5 record...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

23K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy