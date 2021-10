Back in June of 2020, Kristan Vermeulen started a podcast called Makers of the USA which now has over 20K downloads and over 9K social media followers. She was on Good Morning America and on FOX Business News on Mornings with Maria to talk about how she pivoted her full-time business as a publicist to give back to small businesses and makers that were originally her clientele in sharing their stories through a media outlet that didn’t exist at the time. This storytelling project has continued to grow as she has over 30 episodes that tell stories about makers of all sorts from ax makers to dog mushers to basket weavers and much more.

