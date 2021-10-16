CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

By Matthew DiLallo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • These stocks offer the best of both worlds: higher yields and growth.
  • Both have a long history of paying a steadily growing dividend.

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. That's due to a range of factors, including rallying stock prices, lower dividend payments in the past year because of the pandemic, and a preference by some sectors for share buybacks over dividends.

However, while these factors make it harder for income-seeking investors to find an attractive yield, they do exist. Two dividend stocks that currently stand out are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP)(NYSE:BEPC) and Realty Income (NYSE:O). Both yield over 3%, or more double that of the average company in the S&P 500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qc5vB_0cTINcs900
Image source: Getty Images.

A steadily growing dividend stream

Brookfield Renewable is one of the world's largest renewable energy companies. It's a global leader in hydropower and has growing wind and solar energy platforms. Brookfield sells the power it generates under long-term, fixed-rate power purchase agreements, enabling it to produce a steady stream of cash flow. It uses a portion of these funds to support its 3.2%-yielding dividend.

One thing that stands out about Brookfield compared with other higher-yielding companies is its growth profile. The company believes it could grow its cash flow per share by as much as 20% per year through 2025. That's a potential acceleration from the past decade when Brookfield grew its cash flow per share at a more than 10% compound annual rate. Several factors power that brighter outlook, including higher power prices, an extensive pipeline of renewable energy development projects, and acquisitions.

That forecast should give Brookfield plenty of power to continue growing its dividend. It expects to be able to increase its payout by 5% to 9% per year. That's potentially faster than the more than 6% compound annual growth it has delivered since 2010. That likelihood of generating a steadily growing income stream powered by the energy transition to cleaner sources makes Brookfield stand out as a great option for dividend investors. It should produce income along with compelling total returns.

Living up to its name

Realty Income has been an exceptional dividend stock over the years. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has made 615 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout its more than 50-year operating history. Meanwhile, it has increased its payout 112 times since its initial public offering in 1994, including in each of the last 96 consecutive quarters.

The REIT has delivered such dependable dividends by owning high-quality commercial real estate backed by a strong financial profile. It concentrates on freestanding properties (primarily retail) triple net leased to credit-worthy tenants in relatively resilient industries. These leases require the tenant to cover maintenance, real estate taxes, and building insurance. That means Realty Income generates very stable rental income to support its 4.2%-yielding dividend.

Realty Income also has one of the strongest balance sheets in the REIT sector. It's one of only a handful of REITs with A-rated credit, and it has a reasonably conservative dividend payout ratio. Those factors give it the financial flexibility to make acquisitions that expand its portfolio and cash flow to continue growing the dividend.

The REIT is on track to buy $4.5 billion of properties this year. On top of that, it's merging with fellow REIT VEREIT (NYSE:VER) in an all-stock deal that will create a top-five global REIT. That merger should boost its annualized cash flow per share by more than 10%. Because of this growth, Realty Income should continue living up to its name by supplying investors with a steadily rising passive income stream backed by commercial real estate.

Two exceptional options for dividend investors

Brookfield Renewable and Realty Income offer investors attractive yields in the current market. In addition, both companies should be able to continue growing their payouts in the coming years. That makes them ideal investments as they should generate some passive income along with price appreciation.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. If you're...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

Historically, the market falls 10% about once every 20 months. Broad sell-offs often create buying opportunities for long-term investors. "Stock market crash" is a phrase no investor likes to hear, but it's a situation you will face sooner or later. Going back to 1928, the S&P 500 has fallen by 10% or more on 54 different occasions, approximately once every 1.7 years. At face value, that information may seem alarming, but consider the silver lining: Every past downturn has ended with the market hitting a new high.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Payments#Dividend Yields#Real Estate Taxes#Brookfield Renewable#Bepc#Realty Income
The Motley Fool

Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

Dividend stocks have a history of long-term outperformance. This income stock trio is well-positioned to deliver for shareholders over the next 10 years. If there's one lesson Wall Street is always willing to teach, it's the value of patience. For instance, despite the benchmark S&P 500 losing a third of its value in about a month during the first quarter of 2020, the widely followed index has since doubled.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are Up at Least 7,400%. Are They Still Buys?

Shopify's success is aligned with its customers. That's a powerful incentive for management and a plus for shareholders. New investors should put Netflix’s past growth into perspective. Numerous hurricane-force tailwinds will continue to drive MercadoLibre's growth higher. One of the sentiments shared most often in investing is "That ship has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Watch This Earnings Season

Square is thriving, but it faces high expectations and challenging comparisons heading into its Q3 report. After strong Q2 results, another good quarter in Q3 could really send the stock higher. The growth story behind the web development company Wix.com could get a lift if earnings meet projections. Now that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

Brookfield Renewable is set to profit from a big increase in demand for renewable energy. Fiverr should grow much larger thanks to the rising popularity of freelancing. Innovative Industrial Properties has a "rinse-and-repeat" business model with a lot of room to run. Stock valuations are at nosebleed levels, generally speaking....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Forbes

How To Squeeze 6%-Plus Dividends Out Of Blue-Chip Stocks

Most income investors limit themselves to mere “common” dividends. But there’s no need for us to settle for 2% blue-chip yields when we can bank 6%+ payouts from the same companies. Let’s use. Bank of America. (BAC) as our example. The stock should keep sailing as the 10-year Treasury rate...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks rose last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained more than 1%. Earnings season ramps up with a flood of fresh earnings reports over the next few trading days. Let's take a closer look at a few highly anticipated announcements from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. But these short-term reactions don't mean it's time to bail on solid stocks. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE:IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they're worth owning.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

How Low Can Moderna Stock Go?

The average analysts' price target doesn't foresee Moderna's shares changing much from current levels. Moderna's valuation conundrum makes it hard to predict what the stock might do. The stock could fall another 30%, though, if it's clear that Moderna's vaccine sales will slump after 2022. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is no longer...
STOCKS
KXLY

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

High inflation rates are making it difficult to come up with a good investing strategy right now. On one hand, stocks are usually considered a great way to hedge against inflation. At the same time, runaway inflation could cause the Fed to raise rates, which would probably result in market volatility or an outright correction. Even worse, inflation won’t impact every stock the same way — some will experience higher costs that they won’t be able to pass on to their customers with higher pricing.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

To build wealth, invest and hold stocks with strong growth potential for as long as you can. Renewable energy, digital payments, and digital advertising are some megatrends to consider. Do you know the keys to succeed at investing in stocks? Time and patience, or buy and hold, if you will....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks We Recently Bought (and Why You Should Too)

Time to time we like to check in with our Fool.com contributors to see what they've recently added to their portfolios. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, Brian Withers, and Neil Patel tell us why they decided to buy shares of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI), Square (NYSE:SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Years

Gilead Sciences and Campbell Soup pay more than 3% in dividends. Their businesses have solid financials that can support these above-average payouts. Gilead could also be an underrated COVID-19 investment based on a recent study. If you're investing in a dividend stock, it's important to balance yield with risk. While...
STOCKS
The Independent

Dividends soar as companies hand out Covid cash reserves

Shareholder dividends paid to investors soared this year as companies handed out cash hoarded during the pandemic, according to new data.Payouts hit £34.9 billion between July and September, 89% higher than the same period last year, according to financial data firm Link Group.The sharp jump was in part due to large one-off dividends, but regular dividends also soared by 52.6% to £27.7 billion.The good news is that we have consistently seen companies deliver more in dividends than we thought likely at the beginning of the yearIan Stokes, Link GroupPayouts halved in the same period last year as the pandemic took...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

Inflation. That's a word that seems to be on everyone's mind these days. For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy