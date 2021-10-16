CARNEY, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Saturday announced that a long-awaited resurfacing project in Carney will begin next week.

A project to resurface a four-mile stretch of East Joppa Road, from Harford Road to Mylander Lane, will begin on Monday.

Milling of the corridor will start near Joppa Road at Harford Road. This involves grinding the existing surface before applying the new layers of asphalt.

Grady & Sons will be the contractor.

“I am excited this long-awaited project will finally come to fruition,” said Councilman Marks. “Along with the three miles of Joppa Road resurfaced in 2019, this means that seven miles of this critical corridor will be improved over the past three years. It is a substantial boost for the Carney, Cub Hill, and Parkville communities, and will enhance the driving experience for all motorists.”

Councilman Marks urged patience during the resurfacing and thanked the contractor and the Department of Public Works and Transportation for their work.

Photo via Pixabay

The post Councilman Marks: Carney resurfacing project to begin on Monday appeared first on Nottingham MD .