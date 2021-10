After a historically bad defensive year in 2020-21, the Kings know their success on that end of the floor will define how far this team can go as a new season nears its start. "It's a very big deal for us, because we know and we've seen that when we're better defensively, we are going to win games," Kings coach Luke Walton told reporters after Sacramento's final preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers. "We're going to score the ball on offense, we just are. We've got firepower offensively, and it is about our defense."

