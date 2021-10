What do you think of when you think of physical therapy? Do you think of recovering from an injury or surgery? That is probably the first thing that comes to mind for a lot of people. However, Physical Therapy is so much more! At Fisher-Titus, we have many specialty physical therapy services that you may not know about. In honor of Physical Therapy month, learn more about some of these services available to our community.

WORKOUTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO