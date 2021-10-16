Mavericks Waive Former Louisville Guard Carlik Jones

DALLAS — If former Louisville men’s basketball standout Carlik Jones is to see his path to the NBA come to fruition, it appears it will not be with the Dallas Mavericks.

Following the conclusion of their slate of preseason games, the organization announced Friday night that they had waived Jones, along with forward Feron Hunt and guard Tyrell Terry. The upcoming 2021-22 season is set to begin on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard signed an undrafted free agent deal with Dallas after going unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft, but certainly gave his best effort to try and crack the Mavs’ 15-man roster. He averaged 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in all five of their NBA Summer League games; as well as 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in all four preseason games.

During his lone season at Louisville, Jones was one of the best players in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 40.2% from the field and 32.1% on three-point attempts. He was only player in the ACC to rank among the top six in scoring, assists, assists/turnovers ratio and free throw percentage.

Jones was named a First Team All-ACC selection, becoming the third Cardinal to be receive the honor, joining Nwora in 2020 and Donovan Mitchell in 2017. He received the third-highest votes and finished tied for second in the conference player of the year vote.

Prior to joining Louisville, the Cincinnati native was regarded as the top graduate transfer during the 2020 offseason. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his redshirt junior year at Radford, winning Big South Player of the Year.

(Photo of Carlik Jones via Dallas Mavericks)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavicon Twitter