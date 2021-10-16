CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mavericks Waive Former Louisville Guard Carlik Jones

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HevIe_0cTILmlp00

DALLAS — If former Louisville men’s basketball standout Carlik Jones is to see his path to the NBA come to fruition, it appears it will not be with the Dallas Mavericks.

Following the conclusion of their slate of preseason games, the organization announced Friday night that they had waived Jones, along with forward Feron Hunt and guard Tyrell Terry. The upcoming 2021-22 season is set to begin on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard signed an undrafted free agent deal with Dallas after going unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft, but certainly gave his best effort to try and crack the Mavs’ 15-man roster. He averaged 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in all five of their NBA Summer League games; as well as 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in all four preseason games.

During his lone season at Louisville, Jones was one of the best players in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 40.2% from the field and 32.1% on three-point attempts. He was only player in the ACC to rank among the top six in scoring, assists, assists/turnovers ratio and free throw percentage.

Jones was named a First Team All-ACC selection, becoming the third Cardinal to be receive the honor, joining Nwora in 2020 and Donovan Mitchell in 2017. He received the third-highest votes and finished tied for second in the conference player of the year vote.

Prior to joining Louisville, the Cincinnati native was regarded as the top graduate transfer during the 2020 offseason. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his redshirt junior year at Radford, winning Big South Player of the Year.

(Photo of Carlik Jones via Dallas Mavericks)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavicon Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
hoopsrumors.com

Mavericks Sign, Waive Justin Jackson, E.J. Onu

12:43pm: The Mavs have officially waived Jackson and Onu, per the team. Dallas’ roster is now at 17 players (including a pair of two-ways) and appears set for the regular season, barring any last-minute changes. 6:39am: The Mavericks have officially signed forwards Justin Jackson and E.J. Onu to their preseason...
NBA
SkySports

Luka Doncic: Is this the season the Dallas Mavericks' superstar point guard takes over the NBA?

They call it Luka magic. Put the ball in this 6ft 8in Slovenian's hands and good things tend to happen on the court. In fact, good is something of an understatement. Luka Doncic's play leans, shimmies and spins into the sublime so often that it would be unfair to describe it as anything else. Or indeed, as something any less enticing or mesmeric than magic.
NBA
ESPN

Former Dallas Mavericks executive Haralabos Voulgaris compares franchise's dysfunction to 'high school drama'

Haralabos Voulgaris, the Dallas Mavericks' former director of quantitative research and development who became a polarizing figure within the organization as his decision-making influence increased, compared the franchise's dysfunction during his tenure to "high school drama." Voulgaris discussed in depth the franchise's internal issues -- particularly the tension between himself...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrell Terry
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Carlik Jones
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Louisville Guard#The Dallas Mavericks#Mavs#Acc#Nwora#Radford#Instagram
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday. According to Jovan Buha...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

LaMelo Ball already won NBA fashion in the new season’s first game

The first game of LaMelo Ball’s second NBA season was more proof that the Charlotte Hornets’ point guard is on his way to becoming a superstar. After winning Rookie of the Year last year, Ball debuted this season with a brilliant game, powering Charlotte’s wild comeback against the Indiana Pacers — which included a 24-0 run in the third — to earn the win, 123-122.
NBA
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

For the past 24 hours, sports fans have been debating whether Kyrie Irving is a top 75 player of all time. Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on Irving’s résumé this Thursday. Not only does he have Irving in the top 75, he actually thinks the All-Star guard would be really high up on his all-time list.
NBA
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
456
Followers
728
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy