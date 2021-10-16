CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County residents may apply for rental assistance

 8 days ago

Oct. 16—Clark County's rental assistance programs, which help low-income residents impacted by the pandemic, will accept applications for 800 households to receive assistance, including arrears, starting at 9 a.m. Monday. Links and...

