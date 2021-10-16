Clark County residents may apply for rental assistance

David Tsao was welcomed to the Washougal School District as a transportation supervisor over the summer. Previously, Tsao had worked with Bainbridge Island School District since 2013 as a bus driver and, for the past four years, a driver trainer. In that role he provided administrative support as part of the Bainbridge Island Transportation Leadership Team. Prior to working with the Bainbridge School District, Tsao had extensive experience in business and financial management during his first career in construction and facilities/property management and real estate development. He established long-standing relationships with national retailers, local commercial clients, and local government agencies.
