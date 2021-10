I encourage you to vote in favor of the six San Juan County Charter amendments proposed by the Charter Review Commission. I’m impressed with the quality of the members of the CRC and proud to have been elected to serve with them. It’s been an ambitious agenda and a lot of work, taking in and responding to the information from our constituents and county employees, identifying where there are gaps to be filled, where more energy and attention is needed, looking ahead at the next 10 years to see how we could help protect this beautiful place where we live, while providing county residents more of a voice.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO