CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate change intensifying competition for water in the West

By Jacob Fischler
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 8 days ago

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2keYGK_0cTIL4DE00

States in the Colorado River Basin are adjusting to the reality that a changed climate means their rights will outstrip the available water by nearly one-third, state and tribal leaders told a congressional panel Friday.

The situation is not expected to get any better, leaving states and tribes in competition for their most vital resource.

Representatives from the seven Western states — Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, California, Utah and Wyoming — that depend on the river for drinking water and irrigation said at a U.S. House Natural Resources subcommittee hearing that they are preparing for a future where the river and their entitlements do not match.

State officials and lawmakers emphasized how serious the situation was, but offered few solutions during Friday’s hearing — the first of two the panel plans to hold on the drought in the Colorado Basin — beyond general appeals to conservation and collaboration.

States and tribes in the basin are legally entitled to 15 million acre-feet of water per year, with another 1.5 million going to Mexico, but only about 12.4 million has flowed in an average year over the last two decades.

The deficit is the result of a years-long drought tied to climate change, U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, a California Democrat who chairs the House Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife, and others said.

“After more than two decades of drought with no end in sight, it’s clear — to most of us at least — that climate change is fundamentally altering the Colorado River,” Huffman said. “It’s decreasing the amount of water available from this key river.”

Ranking Republican Cliff Bentz, of Oregon, said the shortage in the Colorado River Basin could soon be the reality elsewhere.

“This situation the Colorado’s facing is so reflective of what we’re going to be seeing all over the West,” Bentz said, adding that whatever solution was reached could be “a template of some sort.”

Arizona Democrat Raul Grijalva, chairman of the full Natural Resources Committee, called for “a comprehensive initiative” to plan for lower water levels in the basin.

States preach cooperation

Representatives from the states testified about the challenges the shortfall created, and how they were preparing for a more dire future, though they offered few specific solutions.

John Entsminger, the general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, said collaborative, regional projects like a water recycling partnership between his agency and one in Southern California, would be needed to deal with the lower water flows.

“We have a simple but difficult decision to make,” he said. “Do we double down on the promises of the last century and fight over water that simply isn’t there, or do we roll up our sleeves and deal with the climate realities of this century?”

“Drought and climate change are presenting challenges that are likely to increase over time,” Tom Buschatzke, the director of Arizona’s Department of Water Resources, said.

Buschatzke said the choice was either to cut each state’s water allocation or to conserve use. Arizona was focused on conservation, he said. Partnerships with tribes, neighboring states and other entities would help, he added.

Rebecca Mitchell, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, said water shortages were forcing “heart-breaking” decisions for the state’s farmers, ranchers and tribal communities.

Some residents had decided to sell multi-generational family farms, she said.

“These decisions have significant psychological, sociological and economic impacts to the communities,” she said.

John D’Antonio, the state engineer for New Mexico, said the partnership between states, tribes and the Mexican government had worked for nearly a century and called for that to continue, even as water levels drop.

“Any future decision-making process should consider science, legal and policy aspects concurrently,” he said. “I am confident that all seven Basin states will strive to employ a fact-based approach that considers that holistic vision.”

Bentz said the ideas of collaboration and conservation sounded good, but raised doubt about what those ideas could do on their own.

Saying he could pose the same question to anyone who had testified, he asked Mitchell how much water conservation measures could save in her state.

Colorado’s water conservation plan could conserve 400,000 acre-feet, Mitchell said, though she said that included areas outside the Colorado River Basin.

Tribal rights

Amelia Flores, chairwoman of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, told the panel that her government lacked full rights to its share of the water. More than 70 miles of the river runs through the tribes’ lands in Arizona and California.

While the tribes are allowed to divert water for their own purposes, they may not lease it to other communities, a right other tribes enjoy, Flores said. A bill to allow the Colorado River Indian Tribes the same right would help their neighbors, she’s said.

“Without the right to lease our water, we can do little to directly assist communities in Arizona,” she said. “We are simply requesting the right to decide for ourselves how best to use our water.”

The post Climate change intensifying competition for water in the West appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 1

Related
Nevada Current

Ancient groundwater: Why the water you’re drinking may be thousands of years old

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Communities that rely on the Colorado River are facing a water crisis. Lake Mead, the river’s largest reservoir, has fallen to levels not seen since it was created by the construction of the Hoover Dam roughly a century ago. Arizona and Nevada are facing their first-ever mandated water cuts, while water is being released from […] The post Ancient groundwater: Why the water you’re drinking may be thousands of years old appeared first on Nevada Current.
INDUSTRY
Nevada Current

‘Wildfire year’ meant record days at the highest preparedness level, Forest Service chief says

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Forest Service spent more consecutive days this summer at the agency’s highest level of preparedness for wildfires than in any previous year, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore told a U.S. House subcommittee Wednesday. Moore’s comments reflected the growing danger from more intense and harder-to -control fires that have swept Western and Midwestern states […] The post ‘Wildfire year’ meant record days at the highest preparedness level, Forest Service chief says appeared first on Nevada Current.
ENVIRONMENT
Nevada Current

Avoiding water bankruptcy in the Southwest: What the US and Iran can learn from each other

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The 2021 water year ended on Sept. 30, and it was another hot, dry year in the western U.S., with almost the entire region in drought. Reservoirs vital for farms, communities and hydropower have fallen to dangerous lows. The biggest blow came in August, when the U.S. government issued its first ever water shortage declaration […] The post Avoiding water bankruptcy in the Southwest: What the US and Iran can learn from each other appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
climatecentral.org

Climate change and health

Climate Central’s new toolkit shows how climate change is impacting health locally, and how that may change in the future. KEY CONCEPTS | POTENTIAL STORY ANGLES | EXPERTS TO INTERVIEW. KEY CONCEPTS. Climate change presents a growing threat to human health, as confirmed by the newly released global scientific report...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Lake Tahoe water level drops as drought, climate change plague resort

Lake Tahoe’s water level has dropped so low that water is no longer flowing into the Truckee River and salmon aren’t expected to spawn in a major tributary this year. Some boat ramps and docks are hundreds of feet from the water line, and clumps of stringy algae have been washing up on beaches, said […]
ENVIRONMENT
Ozona Stockman

Climate change is making Texas hotter, threatening public health, water supply and the state’s infrastructure

Climate change has made the Texas heat worse, with less relief as nighttime temperatures warm, a report from the state’s climatologist published Thursday found. Climate data also show that the state is experiencing extreme rainfall — especially in eastern Texas — bigger storm surges as seas rise along the Gulf Coast and more flooding from hurricanes strengthened by a warming ocean, the report…
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Bentz
Person
Jared Huffman
Bay News 9

Climate Change: Impacts on wildlife

FLORIDA — Hidden underneath the ocean waters is a beautiful world of intricate ecosystems that are endlessly intertwined. Now, experts say that delicate balance has been interrupted by the rising tides and temperatures of climate change. “Florida has the third-largest barrier reef in the world. A lot of people don’t...
TAMPA, FL
upr.org

A new water year begins in the West

October marks the beginning of a new calendar for those who measure and manage the West’s water. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports much of the West remains in drought at the beginning of the new “water year.”. The good news? Across the Colorado River basin, there’s a lot less “exceptional drought.”...
POLITICS
foxbangor.com

High water markers show possible effects of climate change

STATEWIDE — High water markers are increasing in states across America as people who are working to reduce flood risk are taking action. The city of Belfast has placed a high water marker to show the level of sea level rising and what it could look like by the year 2050.
BELFAST, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Conservation#Water Shortages#Water Rights#Water Recycling#Western#Democrat#Republican
KTSA

Fungal disease on the rise in West possibly tied to changing climate patterns: Experts

MESA, AZ - AUGUST 20: Dead saguaro cacti are seen in a landscape that burned in the Bush Fire, following a series of strong storms on August 20, 2021 northeast of Mesa, Arizona. The unexpectedly heavy monsoon rainstorms brought some relief to the drought-stricken region but also destructive flash floods and lightning. Thousands of iconic saguaro cacti were killed when the Bush Fire swepted across nearly 200,000 acres of desert habitat in 2020. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
MESA, AZ
WDBO

Climate change makes drought recovery tougher in U.S. West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Californians rejoiced this week when big drops of water started falling from the sky for the first time in any measurable way since the spring, an annual soaking that heralds the start of the rainy season following some of the hottest and driest months on record.
ENVIRONMENT
tribuneledgernews.com

CNN asks West Virginia residents about climate change. See their responses

West Virginia continues to grapple with the effects of the climate crisis after the town of Clendenin was nearly wiped off the map in 2016 in what was dubbed the "thousand year flood." CNN's Rene Marsh reports as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continues to fight legislation aimed at combating severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Latest Projection: Lake Powell Could Reach Critically Low Water Level By July

(CBS4) — The latest river flow and reservoir storage projections from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation suggest Lake Powell’s surface level could fall to the “power pool” mark and risk damaging the Glen Canyon Dam’s power-generating turbines as early as July of next year. “As a result of this update, the median water year 2022 inflow forecast into Lake Powell decreased by 800,000 acre-feet,” USBR stated in a press release distributed Thursday.  The Glen Canyon Dam, near the town of Page, Arizona, pictured on August 25, 2020. Glen Canyon Dam is a 710-foot (220 m) high dam that forms Lake Powell, one...
POLITICS
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

750
Followers
349
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy