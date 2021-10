LAS VEGAS (Oct. 19, 2021) – Following nearly two weeks of open nominations for the Poker Hall of Fame, today the list of ten finalists was announced. These finalists will now be considered by living members of the hall of fame, who will allocate a ballot of ten total points to any or all of the nominees to decide who will be inducted. The 2021 Finalists are (in alphabetical order):

