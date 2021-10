Nearly 50 years have passed since Lois Duncan's I Know What You Did Last Summer novel hit shelves, and more than 20 years have passed since that novel was adapted for the big screen. Understandably, when it came to bringing the concept to life for an all-new TV series through Amazon Studios, showrunner Sara Goodman couldn't just replicate what audiences had previously seen, with one of the updates to the new approach seeing actor Madison Iseman portray a set of twins for the narrative. This added a number of new layers to Iseman's performance, an opportunity she was happy to embrace. I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.

