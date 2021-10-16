CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) hope to continue with their winning ways, seeking their fifth consecutive victory. They take on the New England Patriots (2-3) on the road Sunday afternoon. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. Below, we look at the Cowboys vs. Patriots odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Cowboys are coming off a blowout 44-20 win over the New York Giants. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown while Dak Prescott added 302 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Prescott has 13 touchdown passes through five games and is the catalyst for the Cowboys’ No. 2-ranked offense in both yards and points.

The Patriots have lost all three games they have played this season at Gillette Stadium. They have the league’s No. 5-ranked defense in both yards and points allowed. New England has scored fewer than 20 points in three of their five games this season, led by rookie QB Mac Jones.

Cowboys at Patriots odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 10:01 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Cowboys -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Patriots +145 (bet $100 to win $145)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys -3.5 (-108) | Patriots +3.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Cowboys at Patriots key injuries

Cowboys

  • DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle) out
  • RB Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) questionable
  • OT Tyron Smith (neck) questionable
  • CB Trevon Diggs (ankle) questionable
  • FS Donovan Wilson (groin) questionable
  • SS Damontae Kazee (hip) questionable
  • DE Randy Gregory (knee) questionable

Patriots

  • G Shaq Mason (abdomen) out
  • LT Isaiah Wynn (COVID) questionable
  • RB Damien Harris (ribs) questionable
  • LB Kyle Van Noy (groin) questionable
  • K Nick Folk (knee) questionable
  • CB Jalen Mills (hamstring) questionable

Cowboys at Patriots odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Cowboys 28, Patriots 19

Even with the Patriots’ vaunted defense, the Cowboys will still put up points. They have scored 36 or more in their last three games.

Without Harris at running back, the Patriots will struggle to keep up.

Take the COWBOYS (-180).

The Cowboys have covered the spread in all five of their games this season. The Pats are 2-3 ATS and 1-2 ATS at home. Dallas beats its opponents by more than 10 points a game.

Take the COWBOYS -3.5 (-108).

Four of the Cowboys’ five games this season have gone Over the projected total. However, the Patriots have only had one game hit the Over.

With how the Patriots play defense, I don’t see this game getting into the 50s.

Take UNDER 50.5 (-108).

