Foundation to support Airport schools, alumni network

Monroe Evening News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly established nonprofit has been launched to support charitable and networking endeavors at a local school district. The Airport Community Schools Foundation/Alumni Association has been established. While it is independent of the district and will operate in such a manner, its focus is to enhance educational opportunities at Airport schools,...

huntingdondailynews.com

Saxton Liberty High School Alumni Assoc. awards six scholarships

Once again, due to Covid 19 concerns, the Saxton-Liberty High School Alumni Association banquet did not take place as planned this year. The highlight of the yearly affair did move forward as in past years. The scholarships for deserving Tussey Mountain High School graduates were awarded to six applicants. The...
SAXTON, PA
press-leader.com

School Enrichment Foundation Awards grants for 21-22 school year

The Frederick School Enrichment Foundation is pleased to announce that the Foundation has awarded grants to Frederick Public Schools for the ‘21-‘22 school year. Pictured are Loyd Benson …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new and improved website!...
FREDERICK, OK
Morning Journal

Spano Foundation delivers school supplies to 15 school districts

YOUNGSTOWN – The Anthony V. Spano Foundation had the opportunity to deliver thousands of school supplies to 15 school districts. Because of the anonymous donation received earlier this year, in the amount of $27,000, the Anthony V. Spano Foundation with the help of Diagnostics Direct Inc. was able to deliver 15 pallets of much-needed schools supplies to the following local school districts: Minerva Local, Lisbon Exempted Village School, East Liverpool, East Palestine, United, Heartland Christian and Wellsville.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
thesuntimesnews.com

Foundation For Saline Area Schools Hosts Ignite Luncheon

One more ritual of life in Saline went back to normal after 2020 when the Foundation for Saline Area Schools held its annual Fuel the Future Luncheon, Thursday. Students from the Saline High School played strings instruments as well over a hundred community members took complementary lunches from Brewed Awakenings to tables arranged around the Liberty School gymnasium.
SALINE, MI
Citizen Online

Auburn Education Foundation: New fundraiser supports students, restaurants

Fall. A time for apple picking, visits to pumpkin patches, football games and gatherings of friends and family. Until COVID-19, fall was also synonymous with the Auburn Education Foundation’s signature fundraiser, Gobble 'n' Go for Education. Downtown restaurants and businesses partnered with the foundation for a fun afternoon of food samplings and specialty drinks. Ticket holders could hop the trolley or stroll throughout downtown and visit the more than 15 participating venues. A final stop was always held where the partying continued! There was a silent auction and chances to win prizes. Monies raised from this fun-filled day supported the foundation’s mission to support an enriched learning environment for Auburn Enlarged City School District students through collaborations, gifts and grants. The foundation awards funding to educators who have creative project ideas that capture the attention and imagination of students, but which cannot be supported through the regular district budget.
AUBURN, NY
Berks Weekly

Reading Education Foundation established to support academic innovation

Over 250 people attended the Reading Education Foundation’s Launch Party, which was recently held at First Energy Stadium. The purpose of the foundation is to award grants to schools, teachers and partners that support academic innovation, giving students in the Reading School District opportunities they may not otherwise have. At...
the university of hawai'i system

$1.2M from Kaneta Foundation provides hope, support to underserved students

A program that has already changed more than 500 Kapiʻolani Community College students’ lives recently received a $1.2 million boost from the visionary family foundation that seeded it a decade ago. In 2012, a robust philanthropic investment from the Kaneta Foundation launched the King William Charles Lunalilo Scholars Project (now...
HONOLULU, HI
msu.edu

Ten Students, Four Alumni Nominated for Prestigious Graduate School Scholarships

Michigan State University has nominated 10 undergraduate students and four alumni for nationally competitive graduate school scholarships: the Churchill Scholarship, the Marshall Scholarship, the Mitchell Scholarship, and the Rhodes Scholarship. All the scholarships support students attending graduate school in the United Kingdom or Ireland. The MSU nominees for the Churchill...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kankakee Daily Journal

BBCHS Academic Foundation to honor 3 notable alumni

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Academic Foundation will recognize three BBCHS alumni for their achievements and contributions to the community at its annual awards dinner next month. Former Bradley Mayor Bruce Adams, a 1971 graduate, is being recognized as the 2021 Alumnus of the Year, and Kankakee County...
BRADLEY, IL
Petoskey News-Review

New foundation launches at Pellston Public Schools

The all new Pellston Education Foundation was recently introduced to the Pellston community during the Homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 15. Volunteers with the foundation provided hot dogs and brats at the game as a way to gain recognition for this program now serving the students of Pellston Public Schools.
PELLSTON, MI
Biz Times

PNC Foundation launches fund to support 100 Black-owned businesses in Milwaukee

The PNC Foundation has pledged $600,000 to launch a new fund in support of Black entrepreneurs and business owners in the city of Milwaukee. The new Black Business Boost Fund is designed to expand access to capital and provide more resources for small businesses in Milwaukee’s disinvested communities. The fund will be administered by Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp., which will partner with the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee to provide technical assistance and educational and mentoring opportunities for Black entrepreneurs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Monroe Evening News

Classic car group supports Airport's student meal program

CARLETON -- Members of the Carleton Cruise classic car group donated $4,000 to support student meals at Airport Community Schools. Committee members presented the funds generated from the group's annual "Cruisin' for a Cause" event held last summer to Supt. John Krimmel and Airport High School Principal Christopher Lukosavich Thursday night before the district's board of education meeting.
CARLETON, MI
The Guardian

School Home Support Practitioner

Our client is a dynamic charity with proven impact. For over 35 years it has been working with children and young people struggling to stay in school due to a wide range of complex family issues. They get children and young people back into school ready to learn, whatever it takes.
EDUCATION
Yale Daily News

Alumni donations help School of Public Health support students on financial aid

This year, the Yale School of Public Health is accommodating a record number of students in scholarship aid — a result of donations from alumni and school affiliates. The School of Public Health aims to raise $300,000 in alumni donations by the end of 2021 — the most ambitious goal in the school’s history. School of Public Health leadership council member Mary Gilbert Lawrence MPH ’98 and James Lawrence ’74 extended a donation at the beginning of October to cover the remaining funds the school needed, which totaled around $85,000. Two other donors have also established a challenge fund that will match gifts of $25,000 or more to establish endowed scholarship funds at the School of Public Health.
CHARITIES
Grand Haven Tribune

Foundation fueled by community support aids students

Under various studies done by the Getty Institute, education in the fine arts and the process of creation allows students to perform at higher levels. A local foundation has made significant strides, backed by copious community support, to allow Grand Haven Area Public Schools students to continue to create and further develop their intellectual ability.
GRAND HAVEN, MI

Community Policy