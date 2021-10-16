CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent FDA panel votes to authorize booster shots for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Cover picture for the articleAn independent Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday voted to move forward with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The panel's decision on J&J was broader than it was for Moderna and Pfizer as it applies to all J&J recipients 18 and older. The timing is also different: The...

6abc

Vaccines for kids under 12 'very likely' to be available 1st or 2nd week of November: Fauci

WASHINGTON -- Vaccines for children will "very likely" be available the first or second week of November, White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "If all goes well, and we get the regulatory approval and the recommendation from the CDC, it's entirely possible if not very likely that vaccines will be available for children from 5 to 11 within the first week or two of November," Fauci told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.
HEALTH
Virginia Mercury

New federal rules on ‘mix-and-match’ vaccine booster shots explained

By Glenn J. Rapsinski, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences Many Americans now have the green light to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster – and the flexibility to receive a different brand than the original vaccine they received. On the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s Sept. 22, 2021, emergency use authorization of a third […] The post New federal rules on ‘mix-and-match’ vaccine booster shots explained appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

CDC Approves Wide Range of Options for COVID Boosters

NOVATO (KPIX) — The vaccine rollout is changing quickly as the CDC has now approved boosters for the Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson shots. With CDC approval for all three vaccines, mixing and matching is also an option. Jean Mariani was at a popup clinic in Novato on Friday to get a booster shot. Mariani originally received the Pfizer vaccine but switched to Moderna for her booster. “I’m 65 and I just want to be safe,” she explained. So did her friend Jeffrey Athias who initially got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “Jean said her doctor told her Moderna was the best...
NOVATO, CA
Paul Offit
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Mix and Match Booster Shots

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave final approval for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 booster shots: “From day one of this crisis, our focus has been on preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Our initial COVID strategy was one of […] The post Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Mix and Match Booster Shots appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Department Of Public Health To Begin Offering Free Pfizer And Johnson & Johnson Booster Shots Next Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago residents who are eligible for COVID vaccine booster shots will be able to get free Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shots from Chicago Department of Public Health pop-up clinics and other vaccination events starting Monday. The CDC and FDA have authorized Pfizer and Moderna boosters for anyone age 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions, nursing home residents and staff, and other adults who live or work in high-risk settings; at least six months after their getting their second dose. Federal regulators also have authorized Johnson & Johnson boosters for anyone who received the J &...
CHICAGO, IL
KXAN

Moderna, J&J booster shots now being given in Austin-Travis County

While the vaccine rollout in Austin-Travis County was bumpy back in February, health leaders say booster shot distribution will be much smoother for several reasons; there is much more widespread availability of vaccine, there are more providers available to give vaccines and APH can use their existing frameworks to distribute vaccine.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz: State To Begin Administering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shots

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota will begin administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible Minnesotans. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are: 65 years and older; Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings; Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions; Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings. All Minnesotans age 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Best Life

If You've Done This, You May Not Benefit From a Booster, Experts Say

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unanimously endorsed booster shots for all three U.S. COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still awaiting official authorization and recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Pfizer booster shots are well underway. According to the CDC, more than 9 million people have gotten an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite eligibility for select groups just being authorized in late September. But regardless of the enthusiasm for third shots, not everyone needs to be in such a rush for boosters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: CDC recommends boosters for all three vaccines

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky has endorsed an advisory committee’s recommendation to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in certain populations. Walensky’s move came Thursday after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Street.Com

Second Johnson & Johnson Shot? Here’s What the FDA Advisor Panel Said

The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended that adults over the age of 18, who have already received an initial dose of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report and Janssen’s COVID vaccine, receive a second dose of the vaccine two months after initial inoculation.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

