Well that one really hurt! Our 60/1 each-way tip Adri Arnaus had a makeable putt to win the Open de Espana in regulation and ends up losing in a play-off. Still, these things happen in golf, and while I wish it was a different result I think it acts as a good indicator that we are on the right lines. This week we take the short trip to Valderrama for the Andalucia Masters and one of my favourite European Tour events. With a high quality field in attendance, I am using last week’s form as a starting point for success this week and have picked out three I think can contend at decent prices. But first…

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO