Paul Finebaum roasts UGA fans who think Georgia is better than Alabama

As an SEC icon, Paul Finebaum has made friends and enemies out of college football fanbases. He’s been around the game for decades and has seen teams rise and fall. He is beyond comfortable taking on a debate, especially when it’s against college kids.

Finebaum set up a booth in Athens, Georgia, with one sign that read “Tell me I’m wrong,” and another that read, “Alabama is better than Georgia.”

He welcomed people to sit down with him and try to explain what set the Bulldogs apart, and how they are better than the Crimson Tide.

The answers were what one would expect to hear: Georgia’s defense is elite, Bryce Young is overrated and Alabama lost to an unranked team.

Though he responded to some, and asked follow-up questions to others, Finebaum did not hide the fact that some responses were hilarious, and he would just laugh in their face and tell them to move along.

