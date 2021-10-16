CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum roasts UGA fans who think Georgia is better than Alabama

By AJ Spurr
 8 days ago
Mickey Welsh, Montgomery

As an SEC icon, Paul Finebaum has made friends and enemies out of college football fanbases. He’s been around the game for decades and has seen teams rise and fall. He is beyond comfortable taking on a debate, especially when it’s against college kids.

Finebaum set up a booth in Athens, Georgia, with one sign that read “Tell me I’m wrong,” and another that read, “Alabama is better than Georgia.”

He welcomed people to sit down with him and try to explain what set the Bulldogs apart, and how they are better than the Crimson Tide.

The answers were what one would expect to hear: Georgia’s defense is elite, Bryce Young is overrated and Alabama lost to an unranked team.

Though he responded to some, and asked follow-up questions to others, Finebaum did not hide the fact that some responses were hilarious, and he would just laugh in their face and tell them to move along.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide throughout the 2021 college football season.

Dale T
8d ago

Get em Paul! I guarantee that Bama is the only team that makes UG quiver all over when they think about the SEC championship or the national

On3.com

Paul Finebaum discusses names to watch for LSU job

Now that it has been made official that LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron are parting ways at the end of this season; the question on everyone’s mind is who will replace him. There are many names out there of potential candidates and on his podcast on Sunday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum discussed those options with co-host Matt Barrie.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama’s Shocking Upset Loss

A wild Saturday of college football culminated with Texas A&M shocking Alabama in College Station. The loss was the first for the Tide in nearly two years. It was an atypical performance for a Nick Saban team. The Crimson Tide, who were favored by three touchdowns, fell behind 24-10 and even after battling back to take a 38-31 lead, surrendered 10 unanswered points in the final five minutes to lose 41-38.
ALABAMA STATE
