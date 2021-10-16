CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions and answers from the ‘Car Doctor’

Troy Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ. The front brakes and pads of my 2010 Toyota RAV4 were replaced 5,000 miles ago and the rears about 10,000 miles ago. Lately I’ve noticed that while braking, the brakes pulsate (I’d guess about once per wheel rotation) which is very annoying and that the problem seems to be getting...

www.troyrecord.com

torquenews.com

Toyota Service Department Mechanic Explains Latest Car Dealership Scams

A must-watch video posted by an award-winning professional mechanic who warns car shoppers about the latest scams he is seeing at some car dealerships. According to the host of The Car Care Nut You Tube channel, the current state of both the new and used car market is in a dismal state for the car buyer needing to buy a car right now due to that there is a shortage of both new and used cars.
Motorious

1964 Volkswagen Bug Is A One Family Vintage VW

This Bug comes from a single family. In 1964, the current consignor’s parents bought this 1964 Volkswagen Bug brand new. When his daughters needed to learn how to drive, they learned on this car, and used it throughout their high school years. In 1993, it was sold to a close friend who only put 350 miles on it, for a total of now 119k original miles. You can put many more miles to come on it yourself, thanks to Henderson Auctions, which is auctioning off this 1964 Volkswagen Bug.
providencejournal.com

How do I remove leaf stains from my car? | Car Doctor

Q: I have a new Toyota Corolla. With the recent storms, I now have leaf stains on the white paint. Over the weeks this has turned into lots of brown spots on the hood, roof, trunk and even the plastic bumpers. Washing does not remove the stains. What can I use to remove them?
Road & Track

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Is a Complex Answer to a Simple Question

Here’s a number to keep in mind when considering the 2022 Toyota Tundra: Five. That’s the number of heat exchangers sitting in the nose of the new hybrid version of this beastly pickup. That’s one radiator for the engine, two intercoolers (one for each turbocharger), one to keep the hybrid system chilled, and one for the air conditioning system.
providencejournal.com

Car Doctor: Is adding a half quart of oil between changes acceptable?

Q: I own a 2016 Subaru Outback with a 3.6-liter boxer engine that has 65,000 miles on it. I bought it new. I am having to add oil between oil changes. I was told by Subaru and my dealership that a half quart or more is acceptable in between oil changes. Does that sound right? I’ve never had a car that I had to add oil to between oil changes except for older, used cars.
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1969 Volvo 145 Wagon

Volvo managed to sell the 1940s-design PV544 and its 1950s-design Amazon descendant all the way into the mid-to-late 1960s in the United States, but those iconic machines were replaced here by one that began a line of even more iconic Volvos: the 140 Series. Starting with the 1968 model year, the 140 became available in the United States as a two-door sedan (the 142), a four-door sedan (the 144 and 164), and a station wagon (the 145). These rear-wheel-drive, brick-shaped cars later evolved into the 200 Series and its heirs, with the very last of the breed appearing here in the form of the 1998 S90/V90. That's a lot of history all wrapped up in one vehicle, and so I was pleased to find this 145 in a Denver-area car graveyard earlier this month.
TheAtlantaVoice

About that car: 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic

DETROIT – It sounds like a huge insult but the new Mercedes-Benz E450 is much better than the car it replaces. And the first place to start with this sedan is under the hood. The twin turbo V6 has been replaced with an inline 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine. It made 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque at a ridiculously […]
Top Speed

The Best Electric Family Cars for 2021

Electric cars have come a long way from being a niche option for the tech affiliated and trendy to becoming a valid option for regular drivers. EV brands are also expanding their lineup beyond the sedan sector to the family segment as more of their models penetrate the customer base. These vehicles still have a long way to go as far as range and access to charging ports is concerned, but the practicality, top-notch technology, and increasingly reasonable pricing have proved their validity. The following are some EV family types for this year that warrant a second look.
Top Speed

90s Sports Cars You Totally Forgot Existed

Nowadays, every brand has a performance flagship the market is aware of. These cars are heavily marketed, so a large percentage of the population considers them for purchase, but once in a while, automakers release a really good model that checks all of the boxes and does not impose them as much. Once in a while, they can be spotted on the street, and it elicits gasps of envy, but the moment passes, and you return to whatever it is you were doing. The following cars are worthy of such moments.
arcamax.com

Auto review: How do you get 51 mpg in a pickup truck? Buy the 2022 Ford Maverick.

For those above a certain age, the name Ford Maverick will bring up memories of the affordable 1970 compact that replaced the Falcon in Ford’s lineup. It’s return for 2022 as a compact pickup truck may be surprising, but its mission is very much the same: provide affordable transportation in a compact package. And given that nearly 77 percent of U.S. new car sales are workhorse vehicles like SUVs, vans and pickups, is it any wonder that the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick pickup is least expensive new Ford you can buy? In fact, when it hits the market, the Maverick will be the least expensive hybrid you can buy in America, although the EPA has not yet rated its fuel economy.
CarBuzz.com

7 Cars That Saved Their Brands From Ruin

America has close to fifty automaking brands that have come and gone since the invention of the car. The UK has gained and lost just about sixty automakers, Italy has seen around 12 brands come and go, Germany approximately 20 brands, and France close to 26. Those numbers underscore how tough it is to build and then maintain an automotive brand over time, but the stories of former household names like Pontiac, DeLorean, Saab, or MG go over the point like a neon pink highlighter pen. Some brands have had a rougher time than others staying relevant and making the sales they need to stay afloat or grow, but many of the automotive brands with a decent history have had a single car they needed to save them from being consigned to the lists of also-rans. These are some of those heroes.
Kickin Country 100.5

Car Show At Glass Doctors In Tea

October 9 is very late on the car show calendar in the Sioux Falls area, but I can't think of a better way to celebrate the brand new Glass Doctor location in Tea than to have some clean machines come out. About 40 cars showed up for the event and...
Top Speed

The Coolest Concept Cars That Actually Made it to Production

Concept cars are how automakers reveal the future direction they are going to take with different models. They seemed pretty outlandish and ambitious in the past decades, but the future has caught up. True, flying cars are still a ways off but what seemed alien in 1995 is far more pragmatic in the 2020s. The current concept cars resemble a lot of the design language of today’s cars, which means they are in tune with what the people want. Unfortunately, the majority of concept cars do not make it to production status. It may be funding or a general change direction. The ones that did pull through, though, have become some of the most influential models in the automotive market.
Motorious

1936 Packard Eight 1401 In Search Of A New Classic Car Enthusiast

This vintage vehicle from the days of the Great Depression is finally ready to hit the road with a new owner behind the wheel. Packard was one of America's most significant luxury automotive manufacturers in the mid-1930s, focusing on style, comfort, and vast engine options. Of course, this period has produced some of the most incredible luxury cars ever to hit the asphalt. Packard was the leading manufacturer in this battle for the hearts and wallets of the better-off members of society with vehicles such as the Seventh Series, Six Series, and Eleventh Series. These cars were the talk of the town in their day, and now they hold status as some of the most desirable classic luxury vehicles on the market. In particular, this car epitomizes that image perfectly as it helped Packard become one of the only luxury car brands to survive the great depression.
Carscoops

1966 Ford Mustang Convertible Restomod Is Cool; Its $420k Asking Price, Not So Much

A comprehensively modified 1966 Ford Mustang was up for sale on eBay but any interested party would need almost half a million dollars to buy it. This Mustang Convertible has been restored and modified from the ground up thanks to CMX Customs by Vinnie in South Carolina. It immediately catches the eye thanks to a House Of Kolor Shimrin Kandy Root Beer paint finish that provides the pony car with a unique sparkle under direct light. Complementing the custom paint are chrome-finished wheels.
thedrive

Ford and Toyota Both Have Hybrid Truck Engines Now. The Path There Was A Weird One

In 2011, Ford and Toyota announced a hybrid engine partnership; 18 months later, they broke up. This is what happened next. Akio Toyoda, the grandson of Toyota's founder Kiichiro Toyoda, ascended to his role as president of Toyota in June of 2009. Thanks to the Great Recession, he was saddled with the recovery from Toyota’s biggest loss in its history: $4.4 billion for the fiscal year. Before he could make a dent in that staggering number, he faced a public relations firestorm starting when a 2009 Lexus sedan accelerated out of control and crashed, killing all four people inside.
federalwaymirror.com

Car review: 2021 Honda Ridgeline AWD Sport

Honda’s Ridgeline is the perfect vehicle for anyone looking for light-truck versatility and off-road capability while still maintaining best-in-class ride quality and handling. My tester was the 2021 Honda Ridgeline AWD Sport, which seats up to five adults, delivers almost 25 miles per gallon down the highway, and includes a...
MotorAuthority

BMW hones M135i hot hatch

BMW no longer offers a 1-Series in the U.S. but the nameplate lives in other markets as a hatchback (and as a sedan if you live in China). The 1-Series hatchback was last redesigned for the 2019 model year and for 2022, its M135i performance flagship has received a round of chassis upgrades to shore up the handling.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Auto review: 2021 RAV4 Prime: Saving energy with style — and speed

What's most stunning about the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, a sporty plug-in hybrid, is not the exceptional mileage figures or the good looks. It's the giddy-up: This thing sprints to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds. That ranks second in the Toyota lineup only to the Supra, which races to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat. The Prime, for the record, is not a Supra. In fact, it's not even particularly agile, partly due to a softer suspension and 4,372-pound heft.
