Questions and answers from the ‘Car Doctor’

This vintage vehicle from the days of the Great Depression is finally ready to hit the road with a new owner behind the wheel. Packard was one of America's most significant luxury automotive manufacturers in the mid-1930s, focusing on style, comfort, and vast engine options. Of course, this period has produced some of the most incredible luxury cars ever to hit the asphalt. Packard was the leading manufacturer in this battle for the hearts and wallets of the better-off members of society with vehicles such as the Seventh Series, Six Series, and Eleventh Series. These cars were the talk of the town in their day, and now they hold status as some of the most desirable classic luxury vehicles on the market. In particular, this car epitomizes that image perfectly as it helped Packard become one of the only luxury car brands to survive the great depression.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO