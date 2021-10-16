CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Sunset Limited’ Barrels Through Youngstown Playhouse

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — On Friday evening the doors opened once again at the Youngstown Playhouse after being closed for more than a year-and-a-half due to the Covid pandemic. Having just presented “The Color Purple” as their season opener at the DeYor Performing Arts Center, the Playhouse opted for something a little...

