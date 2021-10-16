‘The Sunset Limited’ Barrels Through Youngstown Playhouse

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has announced the five Mainstage productions secured for their upcoming season!. The lineup includes the new play MIDDLETOWN® written by South Florida Playwright Dan Clancy that stars a rotating cast of beloved celebrities such as Didi Conn (Grease), Loretta Swit (M*A*S*H), Donny Most (Happy Days) and Adrian Zmed (TJ Hooker) who will all be featured in the Miami production (November 17 – December 12, 2021). The South Florida regional premiere of the Broadway musical On Your Feet! tells the inspiring story of Cuban-born superstars Emilio and Gloria Estefan (January 26 – March 6, 2022). An off-the-rails stage production of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express (April 6 – 24, 2022). The spectacular musical biography of a legendary singer-songwriter Hank Williams: Lost Highway (May 18 – June 12, 2022), and the captivating romantic comedy Now and Then (July 13 – August 7, 2022).

