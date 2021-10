WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ (WINA) – A new Monmouth University poll shows Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s gaffe about education at the last debate has closed what had been a 5-point lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin to a tie… 46%-to-46%. According to a Monmouth Poll release, ” A range of probabilistic likely electorate models* shows a potential outcome – if the election was held today – of anywhere from a 3-point lead for McAuliffe (48% to 45%) to a 3-point lead for Youngkin (48% to 45%). This is the first time the Republican has held a lead in Monmouth polls this cycle.”

