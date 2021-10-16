8PM: Whose Line Is It Anyway? Keegan Michael Key

Airing on The CW television network, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show is hosted by Aisha Tyler and each episode typically features Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, and a guest performer. The foursome tests their comedic reflexes by participating in a series of spontaneous improv games. After each round, Tyler doles out points to the performers and she then declares a winner at the end of every episode (not that the points matter). Guests in season 18 (the 10th on The CW) include Heather Ann Campbell, Jeff Davis, Keegan-Michael Key, Nyima Funk, Greg Proops, Heather Anne Campbell, Kevin McHale, and Laila Ali.
